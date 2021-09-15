Seinfeld: Jerry Seinfeld Announces Move to Comedy Central In New Video

Jerry Seinfeld just released a new promo for his beloved sitcom Seinfeld. Comedy Central is set to become the official cable home for the show on October 9th. TBS used to be the place to find the 90s sitcom on TV for a number of years, ViacomCBS made a play for the entire library back in 2019. Sony Pictures Television used to hold the rights, but Viacom put in their interest. Now, the plan was to have Seinfeld across Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and TV Land, but the company has decided that having a single channel associated with it might be better. Fans have voted on their favorite episodes, and those will kick off the show on the 9th. After that, they will begin running through that long history on Comedy Central.

Often billed as a “show about nothing,” legacy sitcoms like Seinfeld have proved to be as big of a force as original content in the streaming media era. The Office, South Park, Family Guy, and Friends have all proved that people still want these stories, even in a crowded media market. Comedy Central wrote on Twitter, “We always deliver. Seinfeld is coming to Comedy Central October 9.” Fans are ecstatic about the video and remembering their favorite moments on Twitter with that hashtag as they get their days started.

We always deliver. #Seinfeld is coming to Comedy Central October 9. pic.twitter.com/gmQzl0FYaL — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) September 15, 2021

Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, Paramount Network, TV Land, and Vandelay Industries said during the announcement, “We’re extremely proud to bring this little-known series to our viewers. With the right programming and promotion, we believe we’ll finally get Seinfeld the recognition it truly deserves, as merely the greatest sitcom of all-time.”

“Seinfeld airing on Comedy Central and the Viacom networks brings together the greatest comedy of all time, with the best brands in cable,” offered John Weiser, President of First Run Television for Sony Pictures Television. “This was a tremendous team effort and we are delighted to be working with the first-class executives at Viacom who are experts in programming and promotion. For a show about Nothing, this is really Something!”

“The deal was closed by Barbara Zaneri, EVP, Viacom Global Program Acquisitions, and Flory Bramnick, EVP, U.S. Distribution, Sony Pictures Television for an undisclosed sum and a loaf of marble rye after a spirited Festivus feats of strength competition.”

Will you be watching Seinfeld on the new network? Let us know down in the comments!