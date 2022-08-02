Chris Rock's Everybody Still Hates Chris Animated Series to Air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central

Chris Rock's acclaimed autobiographical TV series Everybody Hates Chris is officially making a comeback: MTV Entertainment has put in a straight-to-series order for Everybody Still Hates Chris, an animated reimagining of the original Everybody Hates Chris series. Everybody Still Hates Chris will reportedly be available on both Paramount+ streaming and the Comedy Central broadcast network; Chris Rock will once again serve as narrator for the series, and the animated show will once again focus on Rock in his younger year growing up in Brooklyn, NYC, in the late 1980s.

Sanjay Shah (South Park) will serve as showrunner and was the writer of the pilot episode. Shah will also executive produce Everybody Still Hates Chris, with Everybody Hates Chris co-creators/executive producers Rock and Ali LeRoi.

"Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we're excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

This is indeed another big vindicating win for Chris Rock, at a time when the comedian is enjoying a well-deserved embarrassment of riches. Chris Rock's whole world and career took a sharp turn earlier this year when Will Smith slapped him during the Oscars; since that shocking moment in front of the whole world, Rock's career has seen a major surge, including tickets to his stand-up comedy shows selling like crazy, and a variety of new projects (like Everybody Still Hates Chris) getting the green light. Everybody Hates Chris was just another part of Rock's hot streak of success and fame in the 2000s before life (personally and professionally) took a serious dip in the 2010s. Now it seems like good things are coming out of one of the darkest moments in Rock's life – once again.

(Photo: UPN)

"A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our Studio for a long time," said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS. "It's exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format. This also marks another significant in-house collaboration for CBS with Chris McCarthy and our valued partners at MTV Entertainment Studios as we jointly support this marquee series for Paramount+ and Comedy Central."

Source: Deadline