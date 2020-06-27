Comic-Con@Home 2020: TV Schedule

Comic-Con@Home attendees will tune into the latest looks and updates from television when this year's San Diego Comic-Con International streams TV panels as part of a free-to-attend virtual event July 22-26. Following the cancellation of the annual San Diego-based event amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers revealed the pop culture convention will be held virtually for the first time in its 50-year history with an online event combining aspects of the convention experience with the comforts of home. In addition to socially distant activities and promotions, the at-home con will feature exclusive panels and presentations from fan-favorite television shows, including The Simpsons and The Walking Dead. As part of ongoing Comic-Con 2020 coverage, ComicBook.com has compiled a list of TV shows presenting during Comic-Con@Home. The following list will be updated with scheduled dates and times as more details and panels are announced.

A Conversation With Nathan Fillion Firefly and Castle star Nathan Fillion is joined by The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley for a wide-ranging talk about Fillion's career in film and television. A Conversation With Nathan Fillion will feature special appearances from Joss Whedon, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas.

American Dad (TBS) Ahead of the 300th episode of American Dad!, the Seth MacFarlane-created animated series teaches fans how to draw their favorite characters with supervising director Brent Woods. Joining executive producers Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler are stars Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley), Wendy Schaal (Francine), Scott Grimes (Steve), and Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus) for a discussion about the show's ongoing Season 17.

Bless the Harts (Fox) Bless the Harts executive producers Andy Bobrow and Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) join series stars Kristen Wiig (Jenny Hart), Maya Rudolph (Betty Hart), Ike Barinholtz (Wayne Edwards), Jillian Bell (Violet Hart), Fortune Feimster (Brenda) as they discuss the animated sitcom's first season and its coming second season.

Bob's Burgers (Fox) Bob's Burgers creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard serve up answers to fan questions during a Q&A with stars H. Jon Benjamin (Bob Belcher), Dan Mintz (Tina), John Roberts (Linda), Eugene Mirman (Gene), Kristen Schaal (Louise), and Larry Murphy (Teddy).

Crossing Swords (Hulu) Hulu has yet to announce participants for its presentation centered around adult animated series Crossing Swords, a medieval stop-motion comedy featuring the voices of Nicholas Hoult, Luke Evans, Yvette Nicole Brown, Seth Green, and Tony Hale.

Duncanville (Fox) Duncanville executive producers Mike and Julie Scully are joined by star and series co-creator Amy Poehler for a first-look at the animated comedy's second season, featuring the voices of Ty Burrell, Wiz Khalifa, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, and Rashida Jones.

Family Guy (Fox) Series creator and star Seth MacFarlane participates in a virtual table read alongside co-stars Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, and Seth Green in celebration of 350 episodes of Family Guy.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) This summer's sixth season of The Walking Dead spinoff Fear the Walking Dead is previewed by cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, and Rubén Blades.

The Goldbergs (ABC) The upcoming eighth season of '80s-set family sitcom The Goldbergs is previewed by executive producer Doug Robinson and stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile, Sam Lerner, and George Segal.

Helstrom (Hulu) The first season of the Marvel Comics-inspired Helstrom, starring Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon, will have a presence during the online event. Panelists have not been announced.

Hoops (Netflix) Join the voice cast of Netflix adult animated series Hoops — including Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, and A.D. Miles — for an "an irreverent-in-the-best-way conversation" about the series which counts 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller as executive producers.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform) Creator Eliot Laurence is joined by cast members from the supernatural drama for a Q&A session with fans.

neXt (Fox) Manny Coto, creator and executive producer of the sci-fi crime drama, reveals the show's opening scene with appearances from series stars John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, and Eve Harlow.

NOS4A2 (AMC) Showrunner Jami O'Brien, executive producer Joe Hill and star Zachary Quinto participate in a panel for the now-airing second season of NOS4A2, the supernatural horror series inspired by Hill's novel.

The Simpsons (Fox) Learn how Season 32 of The Simpsons was produced amid necessary social distancing with writers Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, and Mike B. Anderson.

Solar Opposites (Hulu) Solar Opposites star and co-creator Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty) premieres a clip from the second season of the Hulu adult animated series alongside stars Thomas Middleditch (Terry), Sean Giambrone (Yumyulack), Mary Mack (Jesse), and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

Stumptown (ABC) Graphic novel author Greg Rucka and stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, and Michael Ealy answer questions about the Portland-set Stumptown's season finale and look ahead to the second season with executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, and Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Zombieland).

The Walking Dead (AMC) AMC's Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick moderates a virtual Q&A with The Walking Dead cast and crew about the zombie drama's upcoming Season 10 finale, originally scheduled to air in April before the episode was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.