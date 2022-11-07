Community Star Breaks Silence After Movie Announcement (Exclusive)

"Six seasons and a movie" was nothing more than a mantra for Community and its fans over the years, but in 2023 it becomes a promise fulfilled. The Community movie is finally happening, with NBCUniversal's Peacock serving as its exclusive home. The majority of the acclaimed comedy's cast is returning, as is original creator Dan Harmon, and those involved couldn't be more excited. Just ask Danny Pudi, who played Abed for all six seasons of the series.

ComicBook.com's own Joe Schmidt caught up with Pudi to talk about his role in Mythic Quest ahead of its third season on Apple TV+. When the topic of the Community movie came up, Pudi didn't have much to reveal, but explained just how excited everyone in the cast has been to be working together once again.

"Everything we know, we know. The update on my end is that I'm very excited," Pudi said, "I haven't read anything yet, but we've all been texting and communicating. We're pumped and really looking forward to doing it. So we'll see. We'll see very soon, hopefully."

Who Is Coming Back for the Community Movie?

The press release announcing the Community movie confirmed that the majority of the original cast had already signed on for the film. Pudi will be returning for the movie, along with Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong.

It comes as no surprise that Chevy Chase isn't going to take part in the film, as his character was killed off in the series and he had a contentious relationship with others on the Community set. The bigger surprise is that Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover weren't mentioned in the release. While some believe this means they aren't going to be in the movie, it could also mean their contracts aren't finished just yet.

Harmon recently told Variety that contracts are likely the reason that not every name was listed on the first official announcement.

"I think that Donald is coming, based on word of mouth, but it's just the deal isn't official or wasn't official. It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald," Harmon explained. "So I believe he is coming back. I think if there's names missing from a list, it's because the names that are on the list, their deals are agreed upon enough that it's OK to say they are on the list, and anybody that's not on a list, it's just not the case yet. So there is nothing official about anybody being out."

