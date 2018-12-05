Coven Witches Returning to ‘American Horror Story’ According to Ryan Murphy

We have some excellent news for American Horror Story fans… Ryan Murphy isn’t quite ready to retire some of his best characters: the Coven witches.

According to an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Murphy proclaims “the witches will be back!”

Earlier this week, Murphy received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The creator has helmed multiple series in addition to American Horror Story, including Glee, American Crime Story, Scream Queens, Feud, and Pose.

Surprise, b*tch! The coven survived #AHSApocalypse, and @MrRPMurphy confirms our faves will be back for another season! Bring back our girls, @MsSarahPaulson and @RobertsEmma. 😭 pic.twitter.com/4LTTJ96au9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 5, 2018

The most recent season of American Horror Story was an important turning point for the series, making it the first season to focus on characters from a past season. While we’ve gotten past character cameos here and there throughout the years, Apocalypse brought back the witches from Coven in a big way.

The fan favorites, who are led by Sarah Paulson‘s Cordelia, returned to the small screen in order to fight the antichrist, Michael, who was brilliantly played by Cody Fern. This was especially exciting since Michael was born at the end of the series’ first season, Murder House, making Apocalypse one big crossover bonanza.

In addition to Paulson, the latest season brought back the witches played by Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, Taissa Farmiga, Lily Rabe, Jamie Brewer,

and even graced us with appearances by Angela Bassett and the White Witch herself, Stevie Nicks.

Thanks to the newest addition to the coven, Billie Lourd‘s Mallory, all of our magical favs survived the apocalypse, leaving room for them to return yet again.

While we’re thrilled to hear of the Coven witches’ return, we may have to wait a while. “Not next season,” Murphy added, “though, we have something really fun planned.”

While the theme of the upcoming American Horror Story season has yet to be revealed, we can expect to see it sometime in the latter half of 2019. In the meantime, Murphy has plenty of projects you can get your eyes on.

His newest creation, The Politician, is a comedy musical set to hit Netflix next year. He’ll be bringing back some AHS favorites for the new show, including Jessica Lange and Dylan McDermott.

Murphy is also producing Consent, an anthology drama focusing on sexual harassment in the work place, which was inspired by the #MeToo movement. He also has an untitled rom-com movie in development as well as multiple other projects.

The first seven seasons of American Horror Story are currently streaming on Netflix.