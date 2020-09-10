Creepshow Season 2 Begins Production for Shudder

✖

With production restrictions now lifting in certain parts of the world, various movies and TV productions can begin to move forward, with Shudder confirming that production on Season Two of Creepshow is officially underway. Showrunner Greg Nicotero teased that production was set to begin imminently earlier this year, even sharing photos of the season's development, only for the coronavirus pandemic to result in numerous shutdowns back in March, including the highly anticipated sophomore season of the program. The initial production schedule likely would have resulted in the season debuting imminently, leaving us to merely speculate about when the new season could land on the streaming service, other than in 2021.

“I’ve never been happier to get behind the camera as I am today," Nicotero shared in a statement. "After missing our shoot date in March by just over 48 hours, Season Two of Creepshow hits the ground running as cameras begin to roll. The cast and crew have a level of excitement and enthusiasm I’ve never seen before and it’s inspiring. So many of us in the entertainment industry have been waiting for the day we can begin to do what we do best — to have some fun together creating new worlds, new adventures, and new thrills.”

Shudder also revealed initial details about four of this season’s segments, which will be directed by Greg Nicotero. Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) will star in “Shapeshifters Anonymous” Parts One and Two, written by Greg Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call) about an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group; Keith David (The Thing), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser), and Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) will star in “Pesticide,” written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain; and “Model Kid,” written by returning Creepshow writer John Esposito (Season One’s “Night of the Paw”), is about a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality. Additional titles, casting, and directors will be announced soon.

“Season One was a monster hit for us, setting viewership records across the board while becoming the best-reviewed new horror series of 2019," Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, added. "For Season Two, Greg Nicotero and his team have outdone themselves with bigger and bolder stories, new incredible creature designs, and clever twists that truly live up to the show's tagline, 'The Most Fun You'll Have Being Scared.'”

Season One of Creepshow is now available on Shudder. Stay tuned for details on Season Two.

