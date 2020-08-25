New Creepshow Book Features All-New Stories

Director George Romero and writer Stephen King delivered audiences the movie Creepshow back in 1982, with the story not only earning sequels, but also earning a graphic novel adaptation and the currently running TV series on Shudder, with the concept once again pivoting into another medium with a confirmed Creepshow novel hitting shelves on September 1st, per Bloody Disgusting. While many fans were looking forward to seeing the series' second season hit Shudder this fall, the coronavirus pandemic delayed production, with the upcoming novel at least offering fans brand-new stories to sink their teeth into. The new stories were written by Elley Cooper.

The first story is described, "When Bea moves to a new town, she is determined to do two things: get on the dance team at school and find new friends. What she doesn’t expect is for one of those friends to be a ghost, or for that ghost to be jealous of her dance crew. If Bea wants to keep the peace, she has to do what her new friends want. But at what cost?”

In the second story, "Casey has always loved animals. Dogs and cats are fine enough-not that his dead-beat dad has ever let him have one. But what he really wants is an African Grey Parrot. When he finally gets his wish, it’s almost too good to be true. The parrot, Dorian, sings and talks and learns new tricks so fast. Dorian is incredibly smart-maybe too smart for his, and Casey’s, own good…”

(Photo: Scholastic Inc.)

Part of the joy of the Creepshow concept is how it isn't limited to one medium, as the first film was inspired by Romero and King's love of EC Comics they grew up reading, with the project meant to capture the thrills and silliness of those horror stories. Following the success of the endeavor, Romero went on to develop the anthology TV series Tales from the Darkside, which was ultimately adapted into its own movie.

Further confirming the success of Creepshow was the announcement earlier this summer that a third season was already in the works.

“Creepshow continues to be near and dear to my heart and having the opportunity to continue the legacy by developing Season Three gives me the chance to work with some of the best storytellers and artists in the business," series creator Greg Nicotero shared in a statement. "The stories we have in the pipeline for Season Two are even more outrageous, more fun, and capture the spirit of what George Romero and Stephen King started in the ‘80s.”

Creepshow: The Taker releases on September 1st.

