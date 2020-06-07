Creepshow Showrunner Teases Season 2 Writers, Greg Nicotero Directing Three Episodes

✖

Shudder's take on Creepshow has absolutely been well-received by horror fans, with Season 1 bringing some terrifying and mesmerizing anthology stories. With the first season available to consume on Shudder, through a special engagement on AMC, and through a recently-released Blu-ray, fans have gotten a chance to catch up ahead of its second season. While a lot about the sophomore debut is still unknown, showrunner Greg Nicotero recently offered some pretty epic teases. During a recent appearance on Bloody Disgusting's Boo Crew Podcast, Nicotero revealed that he's extremely excited about Season 2's scripts, which feature work from the likes of Paul Dini, John Esposito, and Melanie Dale. He also revealed that he's going to end up directing at least three of the episodes.

“We have 90% of the scripts written, and the scripts are absolutely fantastic,” Nicotero explained. “I’m so proud of them and so excited. I feel like going into season two, learning what I’ve learned, I had a lot more fun developing the stories. I’ve written a couple of the scripts myself. And I just finished a script that’s based on a Joe Hill story.”

“One of the scripts that was written by a friend named Frank Dietz is called ‘Pesticide.’ And it’s about this exterminator who does some unsavory things and he is in essence haunted by some of these creatures that he has killed. So that’s where the giant spider comes from," Nicotero continued. “There’s an author named Joe Konrath who I really like; we have John Esposito coming back; we have David Schow coming back; there’s a woman I worked with on The Walking Dead named Melanie Dale, she wrote a script; there’s also a writer/director named Mattie Do, her and her husband Chris Larsen wrote a really cool script for us. Paul Dini and Stephen Langford, who wrote ‘Skincrawlers’ last year, wrote a script for us. The scripts are really fun. I can always tell if a script is successful if I want to direct. So I’m directing three of them.”

Creepshow is based on the iconic 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero. Season 1's stars included David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer, and DJ Qualls.

