Critics Choice Awards Series Nominees Announced: The Mandalorian, Lovecraft Country, Queen's Gambit and More

The Mandalorian and Lovecraft Country are among the fan-favorite television series nominated at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards, honoring the finest in cinematic and televised/streaming achievement. Netflix leads the 2021 namings with a total of 26 nominations, including six each for Best Drama Series nominees Ozark and The Crown. Other series competing in multiple categories include Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul, Schitt's Creek, The Flight Attendant, and The Queen's Gambit. Actor and singer Taye Diggs will return to host for his third consecutive time when the 2021 Critics Choice Awards ceremony airs on The CW on Sunday, March 7.

Nominees in the Best Drama Series category, the top television prize of the Critics Choice Awards, include Better Call Saul (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), The Good Fight (CBS All Access), Lovecraft Country (HBO), The Mandalorian (Disney+), Ozark (Netflix), Perry Mason (HBO), and This Is Us (NBC).

Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama Series nominees include Jason Bateman and Laura Linney (Ozark), Josh O'Connor and Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul).

The Queen's Gambit for Netflix is among the nominees to compete for Best Limited Series, earning star Anya Taylor-Joy a nod for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. Taylor-Joy competes in that category against Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America, FX), Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You, HBO), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People, Hulu), Shira Haas (Unorthodox, Netflix), and Tessa Thompson (Sylvie's Love, Amazon Studios).

Nominees for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television include John Boyega (Small Axe, Amazon Studios), Hugh Grant (The Undoing, HBO), Paul Mescal (Normal People, Hulu), Chris Rock (Fargo, FX), Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True, HBO), and Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America, HBO).

The Critics Choice Association, typically the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations, will reveal its film nominees on February 7. The complete list of television series nominees continues below: