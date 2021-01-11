Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wins Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series at Critics Choice Super Awards

✖

The past year has brought some stranger-than-fiction things into our lives, which has led many to turn to genre fiction in an unprecedented way. Luckily, there have been quite a lot of major science fiction and fantasy series for fans to get lost in in the past year -- something that was recently honored during the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards. Star Wars: The Mandalorian took home the honor of Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, in a category that also included Outlander, Raised by Wolves, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Upload, and What We Do in the Shadows.

The Mandalorian follows its titular gunslinger, Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (played by Pedro Pascal) on a quest across the Star Wars galaxy, as he tries to bring Grogu/The Child back to The Jedi. Given the critical and fan hype that surrounded The Mandalorian - particularly in its recently-wrapped second season, which saw the appearances of the likes of Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Bo-Katan Kryse (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) - the award is definitely deserved.

"We wanted to really wind it back to the things that inspired the original Star Wars and really get it small in scale and tell simple stories," series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau told Deadline of The Mandalorian in August of last year. "Because part of what you inherit when you're going to see Star Wars now is this whole history because the stories have been told for decades. And it was nice, with the new medium, to be able to start with a new set of characters to introduce a new audience."

"But we always knew… and this is something I learned from [working] over at Marvel and working with Kevin Feige, is you always want to keep the core fans in mind, because they have been the ones that have been keeping the torch lit for many, many years," Favreau continued. "But these are also stories for young people and for new audiences. These are myths, and so you always want to have an outstretched hand to people who might not have that background."

What do you think of the winner for the Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series at the 2021 Critics Choice Super Awards? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!