Cruel Summer and Good Trouble Cancelled by Freeform

Cruel Summer and Good Trouble won't be continuing on Freeform next season. Disney's cable network made the decision to not renew Cruel Summer after two seasons and Good Trouble after five. The Hollywood Reporter says that the decision comes despite executives at Freeform arguing for more of these shows. The cable channel has undergone a bit of a transformation in the last few years. While a decade ago, Freeform was basically known as the home of the 25 Days of Christmas and Harry Potter marathons, things have changed considerably since then. Fans who enjoyed the thriller throwback vibes of Cruel Summer will be left to wonder what could have been next.

In the case of Good Trouble, the show was already a spinoff of The Fosters, so news of it ending might sting a bit less. Still, the program was a bit of a comfort on a station that looks to be in a bit of a transition period. 2024 will see the end of Good Trouble on the network. Of course, the question of the future of scripted programming on the network remains up in the air. As a part of Disney's larger budget cuts, the idea of spending more on these kinds of shows will have to be dealt with. (However, with the absolute torrent of reality TV on every single channel, it's an easy way to cut through the noise.)

Good Trouble Stars Say Goodbye

On social media, the messages of thanks poured out from the cast and crew of Good Trouble. Tons of the people who worked on this show gravitated towards the kind message that Cierra Ramirez posted on Instagram. Over the course of multiple slides, the star thanked everyone for their tireless work in bringing Good Trouble to the people looking for a respite from the world.

"So many emotions right now after hearing that our beloved show, Good Trouble, has come to an end. The greatest one of all, being gratitude. Both Good Trouble and The Fosters have shaped me into the person I am today. It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to play a character on a show for 10+ years that has helped get important conversations started, pushed for transformative change in the world, & has inspired people to be themselves & find a place of comfort. Thank you to everyone at Freeform & Hulu for giving us a platform to do that for all these years."

Especially heartfelt were the words to the fans. "Thank yo for opening up your homes to us. One of my most favorite things about this experience is getting to meet so many beautiful people who related to this show, or saw themselves in it. It made air all the more worth it. This has been one of the biggest jobs of my life, & I owe it all to you, your love, dedication & time that you've given us. Thanks for letting me grow up with you, my forever family. What an era. Th final part of our series, Good Trouble, airs January 2d on Freeform, next day on Hulu. Hope to see you there!"

Cruel Summer Had Dreams Of Season 3

Before this cancellation news, Cruel Summer was hoping for a Season 3. Not necessarily to continue some ongoing storyline. But, rather to explore the past again in an interesting way. Producers Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple talked to E! News about the possibility of a Season 3. They seemed to be intrigued by the prospect. However, the duo realized that it would basically come down to viewer habits and ratings when everything was said and done.

"A lot has to do with the time period, if we're going back into the early '90s or later into the 2000s, because we do like the show to speak to what was happening at the time," Purple told E! Earlier this summer. "It's hard to say, but we're hoping for a Season 3, so if people show up for Season 2, Freeform will have no choice."

