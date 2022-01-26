CSI: Vegas Losing Two Major Actors in Season 2

The hit CBS sequel series CSI: Vegas is coming back for a second season, but the show will be doing so without two of the franchise’s most popular characters. Unlike the CSI spinoffs of the past, Vegas was more of a direct follow up to the original CSI, taking place in Las Vegas and bringing back the likes of Jorja Fox’s Sara Sidle and William Petersen’s Gil Grissom. The two stars of the original CSI cast continued the stories of their characters in the first season of Vegas and helped establish the new series. However, they won’t be returning for Season 2.

When CBS ordered CSI: Vegas to series, Petersen only signed on for the initial 10-episode run, meaning that he likely wouldn’t return for the future if there was one. With Grissom officially leaving the crime lab, Fox thought it best that Sara not return, either. On Tuesday, Fox took to Twitter to confirm that she won’t be back for CSI: Vegas Season 2, opting to keep Sara and Grissom together, wherever they are.

“Hey all you CSI fans,” Fox wrote in the tweet. “After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together. Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI Vegas has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show!”

Back in December, CSI: Vegas showrunner Jason Tracey told TVLine that there was “no expectation” Fox and Peterson would be back for a second season. He also said that there will always be an opportunity for the two beloved characters to return in the future, should the actors want to hop back into the action.

“The door will always be open to a couple of legends, but we only asked them to come back to help us tell this finite number of episodes,” Tracey explained.

CSI: Vegas stars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Mel Rodriguez will continue leading the series as it heads into its sophomore season.