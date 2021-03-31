CSI Revival Ordered to Series at CBS, Multiple Original Cast Members Returning

✖

After a few years off the air, the popular CSI franchise is set to make its TV comeback this fall. CBS has been talking about a new CSI series for a while now, and those conversations were turned into an official series order on Wednesday. The network announced on Wednesday afternoon that it had ordered CSI: Vegas to series, with the show debuting in the fall of 2021. Not only is this a new CSI TV series, but this is a sequel project to the original CSI flagship title.

Multiple stars of CSI are set to return in CSI: Vegas, including the longtime face of the series William Petersen. Former series regulars Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham. Peterson will once again be starring as Gil Grissom, while Fox and Langham will be reprising their roles as Sara Sidle and David Hodges, respectively.

In addition to the three returning stars, CSI: Vegas has added four franchise newcomers as series regulars. Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon have all joined the cast of the sequel series.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation ended its 15-year run in 2015 after establishing itself as one of the most popular TV shows of the era. The series spawned multiple spinoffs, including CSI: Miami, CSI: New York, and CSI: Cyber.

The new CSI: Vegas comes from CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Writer Jason Tracey will serve as showrunner.

“I’m excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” said Jerry Bruckheimer. “And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas.”

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new CSI team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

Are you looking forward to the return of CSI? Let us know in the comments!