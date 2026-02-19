Cult Sci-Fi Returns With First New Release in 6 Years After Tragic Cancellation

10 years after its final episode was shown on TV, Red Dwarf is returning with a new release. The cult British sci-fi show originally ran from 1988 to 1999, with a four-year hiatus from ’93 to ’97, before the BBC quietly canceled it due to a lack of interest. But the broadcaster’s apathy – which included passing on the rights to a movie adaptation at some point prior to 2007 – was at odds with the affection the fandom had for the far-future set sci-fi comedy, and it returned for a revival and four more seasons and a special between 2009 and 2020.

Sadly, the special – The Promised Land – was the last Red Dwarf screen release, as UKTV canceled all subsequent releases as part of a move away from scripted comedies. Despite its continued popularity, Red Dwarf was put out to pasture. But now, Red Dwarf creator Rob Grant is returning to the sci-fi franchise for new release, Red Dwarf: Titan, a brand new prequel novel, which is set for release on July 16, 2026.

What To Expect From Red Dwarf: Titan

Red Dwarf: Titan will be the first novel in 30 years set in the franchise, with Grant teaming up with TV comedy writer Andrew Marshall for its release, with whom he previously worked on Quanderhorn and The Nether Regions. The newly revealed synopsis reveals that Titan will show something we saw precious little of on-screen: the period before the accident that wiped out Red Dwarf’s crew:

“Before the beginning. Before the accident that wipes out the crew, the mining ship Red Dwarf is in orbit around Titan, and the crew is heading down for shore leave, all with different intentions… However, their objectives are scuppered somewhat unexpectedly when they receive a cryptic message. A message from the future. Two feuding crewmen are catapulted into a breakneck race to save not only this but every other Reality. So strap yourself in – the Dwarfers are taking on TITAN.”

The two feuding crewmen would presumably be Lister and Rimmer, given a previous report by Ganymede TV on a sizzle reel for the project mentioned the appearance of the two as younger men in the prequel. Three years later, that mysterious tease has now manifested as the new novel. While all Red Dwarf fans will no doubt continue to hope for another TV revival, novel sales are a strong indication of interest in any IP, and could help the show’s creators make a case for a return to the screen in the future.

You can preorder Red Dwarf: Titan now, ahead of its release in July.

