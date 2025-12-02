7 Great Classic British Sci-Fi Series Nobody Ever Talks About

Britain has produced some significant sci-fi shows that are popular on both sides of the pond. Doctor Who holds the record for longest-running science fiction show, but it is far from the only such show the country has produced, even if it’s the most famous. Alongside the Doctor, there are countless great shows that simply don’t get talked about as much.

Shows such as Blake’s 7 have faded into obscurity even though they shouldn’t have. Britain has been producing quality science fiction for decades, and many of its best shows have gotten lost in the shadow of extremely popular shows like Doctor Who

7) Blake’s 7

Although Blake’s 7 is not as well-known as Doctor Who, the two shows are similar. Blake’s 7 was created by Terry Nation, who is also the inventor of the Daleks, and future Doctor Who star Colin Baker played a villain in season 3.

Blake’s 7 might also appeal to Star Wars fans, as it is about a group of rebels who commandeer a starship to aid them in their fight against the Federation, an authoritarian group that is ruling the universe with an iron fist. It is well-known for its subversive themes and strong characters; arguably, there would be no other British sci-fi without this show. It is streaming on Britbox.

6) Survivors

Survivors’ premise might be uncomfortable to watch in a post-COVID world, as it is about the survivors of a deadly pandemic that has destroyed much of the Earth. Specifically, the disease kills 4,999 out of every 5,000 people, greatly reducing the Earth’s population as well as making resources scarce for those who are still alive.

Like Blake’s 7, this show is another brainchild of Terry Nation, though Nation left it after the first season. It tends to take a cynical view of human nature, but it is still worth watching for its strong plots. It is available to stream on Britbox.

5) Space: 1999

Space: 1999 may seem somewhat antiquated today — 1999 is no longer the future, but the distant past. Nevertheless, this classic series, which is available on Peacock, deserves more attention than it gets, and it’s a shame that everyone has forgotten this sci-fi show.

The premise requires somewhat of a suspension of disbelief, as an explosion on the moon takes it out of Earth’s orbit, causing it to drift through space along with a moonbase. However, the adventures themselves are entertaining and interesting, so fans of shows like Star Trek may enjoy them.

4) Doomwatch

Before there was UNIT or Torchwood, there was the Department for the Observation and Measurement of Scientific Work. Doomwatch was created by the same team that brought viewers the Cybermen; the series was about a group of scientists who policed unofficial scientific work to make sure it was being used ethically.

This series gets very dark at times, but it is worth watching. Unfortunately, 14 episodes were destroyed by the BBC after they were initially broadcast, but what remains can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime.

3) The Prisoner

The Prisoner is one of the best science fiction series in the genre’s history, but it is not talked about as much as it should be. It only has 17 episodes, and a few are more or less filler, but it is an interesting and well-done dystopian story that is currently available on Amazon Prime and Tubi TV.

Secret Agent’s Patrick McGoohan stars as an unnamed spy who quits, only to be gassed in his own apartment and wake up in a strange little town known only as The Village, where he is known as “Number 6.” Many episodes deal with themes such as government mind control and the price of refusing to assimilate, and the residents being known only as numbers makes the story even more chilling.

2) Red Dwarf

Image courtesy of Paul Jackson Productions

Red Dwarf is more well-known than many British sci-fi series, but once the series was over, many people forgot about it. It’s a shame, because it is one of the best sci-fi comedies that has ever been made.

The series takes place in the distant future, when a spaceship crew member with a poor work ethic awakens from statis to discover that he and a man descended from a cat he sneaked on board are the only humans left alive. Many parts of the story take place on the ship, where they have to deal with both the ship’s computer and a hologram of the annoying first mate, though the characters also have amusing adventures on other planets, which can currently be watched on Britbox.

1) Sapphire and Steel

This little-known British show features two interdimensional operatives on a vague mission that involves guarding the flow of time. They, along with other elements such as Lead, take human form to investigate strange events.

Most of these events are caused by a time traveler bringing something from the future into the past, which weakens the time corridor and gives creatures from the beginning and end of time the opportunity to break in and cause trouble. This innovative concept is a set up for Sapphire and Steel to appear in various locations, investigate, and decide how to put things back to rights. These adventures can be watched on Amazon Prime.

