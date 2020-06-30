Curb Your Enthusiasm Gets Season 11 Renewal at HBO

✖

HBO has renewed the Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David's Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy series, for its eleventh series. The announcement came on Tuesday from Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming, in a press release. "This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way," said Gravitt. "Larry is already brainstorming ideas, and we can't wait to see what he has in store." Larry David added, "Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve."

Curb Your Enthusiasm debuted on HBO in 2001. It's continued for 100 episodes thus far. The series stars Seinfeld co-creator David as an "over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life."

Curb Your Enthusiasm's tenth season, consisting of ten episodes, debuted on January 19, 2020. The season brought back series veterans, including Susie Essman (Broad City), Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Emmy nominee Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), Richard Lewis (Anything But Love), J.B. Smoove (The Millers) and Emmy winner Ted Danson (The Good Place).

According to HBO, "The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go."

In May, producer Jeff Schaffer discussed the odds of seeing an eleventh season of the series during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We've been doing a lot of FaceTiming, Larry and I," he said. "We're still in the talking about talking-about-it stage. Between every season, we have to replenish. Luckily, detailing the social shortcomings of the Westside Angelenos is pretty much an evergreen business. The one spanner in the works right now is that usually in between seasons, we go out into the world and embarrass ourselves or chronicle terrible people. But right now, we're all just stuck at home. So that's a little disappointing. But I will say we both discovered that we have very deep reservoirs of stories of us making fools of ourselves.

Curb Your Enthusiasm was created by Larry David. Season 11's executive producers include Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer, and Gavin Polone. Laura Streicher is a co-executive producer. Jon Hayman is a consulting producer. The first 10 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are now streaming on HBO Max.

