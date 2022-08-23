HBO Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 12

Despite being in the news for cancelling a ton of shows and removing others from their streaming service, HBO has actually announced a renewal with the return of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. The hit Larry David series will be back alongside co-stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson. No official time frame for when the new episodes of the series will premiere was given. In the past there have been major gaps between new seasons of the show, including six years between seasons 8 and 9. Curb's most recent season aired in 2021 so at least a two year gap seems possible.

"Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life," Larry David said in a statement, his tongue firmly in his cheek. "In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there's more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I've also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice."

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming added: "Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most. We're thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure."

To date Curb Your Enthusiasm has wracked up 51 Primetime Emmy nominations and somehow only walked away with two wins. The series previously walked away with as many as 10 nominations in one year but the two most recent seasons have only garnered one nomination each (Outstanding Comedy Series). That the series frequently lampoons the entertainment industry and features actors playing heighted versions of themselves has long made it a favorite (Michael J. Fox was previously nominated for any Emmy for playing himself in the series).

It is perhaps a little surprising that the official press release for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 would specifically mention the return of Jeff Garlin, having made headlines very recently for being fired from The Goldbergs. An investigation by producer Sony Pictures Television found "that some of his conduct on set was making for an unsafe workplace for the cast and crew" of the series.