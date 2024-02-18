CW Boss Has Disappointing Update for Future Supernatural Spinoffs

The CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz has disappointing news for fans of Supernatural who have been hoping for another spinoff of the popular series. During the network's Television Critics Association winter press tour presentation on Friday (via TVLine), Schwartz acknowledged the popularity of Supernatural, but revealed that there's been no talk of a spinoff.

"We've had no discussions about any kind of spinoff," Schwartz said. "Supernatural was one of the Top 10 most streamed shows last year. And it's an incredible franchise with an incredibly legacy, incredible history. We're really excited about the new season of Walker with Jared [Padalecki]."

This latest update about the Supernatural franchise may be disappointing for fans. Last May, the network cancelled a Supernatural spinoff, The Winchesters, after just one season. The Winchesters centered around Sam and Dean's parents John (played by Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) as "the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world." After its cancellation at The CW, the series was shopped around to other networks and streaming platforms but failed to find a new home.

There Had Been Other Attempts at Supernatural Spinoffs

The Winchesters was just one of the attempts at a Supernatural spinoff. Supernatural aired two backdoor pilots for potential spinoff series — Wayward Sisters and Bloodlines — though neither of those series would receive series orders. After The Winchesters was cancelled, Jensen Ackles, who has not only starred in Supernatural but was an executive producer and narrator for The Winchesters, revealed that there was a five-season plan that could have culminated in a Supernatural return.

"We were talking not only about story and where we wanted to take our cast, we were talking about who we were going to bring back from the mothership," Ackles said at the time. "We were putting together a lot of ticks to keep up our sleeves and keep it exciting, not just for the new fans, but for the returning fans as well."

He added, "And then we don't know what it would look like beyond that, but there was certainly a way of tying this into a possible return of Supernatural down the line, which Robbie [Thompson] and I had talked about. It's something that Jared and I have talked about, what that might look like."

The Winchesters initially debuted on October 11, 2022, on The CW and ran for 12 episodes. The prequel series was originally announced back in 2021 before being ordered to series in May 2022. Supernatural premiered on September 13, 2005, on The WB and later became part of that network's successor, The CW. The series ran for 15 seasons and 327 episodes, concluding on November 19, 2020.

Are you disappointed in this latest update regarding Supernatural spinoffs? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!