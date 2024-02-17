The CW Picks Up New Sherlock and Daughter Series

A new Sherlock Holmes adaptation is coming to The CW, with a twist. On Friday, the network announced that they had ordered the new, original scripted drama Sherlock & Daughter. The announcement came as part of the network's Television Critics Association winter press tour, where the network also announced premiere dates for their spring slate as well as series order announcements for new game shows based on Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble.

According to Deadline, Sherlock & Daughter will star David Thewlis as Sherlock Holmes and will find the detective far outside his comfort zone when he is mysteriously unable to investigate a sinister case without risking the lives of his closest friends. Enter young American Amelia (Blu Hunt.) After her mother's mysterious murder, she learns that her missing father might be the legendary detective. Despite wildly different backgrounds and attitudes, the pair must work together to solve a global conspiracy, crack her mother's murder and find out for sure if she really is Sherlock's daughter. The series will also star Batwoman alum Dougray Scott as Holmes' nemesis Moriarty.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Brendan Foley. Micah War Dog Wright and Shelly Goldstein are series writers. Karine Martin, Chris Phillip, Peter Gerwe, Dominic Barlow, and Ivan Dunleavy are also serving as executive producers along with Escapade Media. The series comes from Starlings Television Distribution, Albion Television, and StoryFirst.

"The CW continued to expand its original programming lineup with quality scripted and unscripted series, based on IP that everyone knows, that encourage co-viewing across generations of fans," The CW's President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz said.

Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit Are Coming to The CW

On Friday, it was reported that The CW has closed deals on game show adapatations of both Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble. Both series will be produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The CW, and Lionsgate Alternative Television, with Mattel Television Studios also producing Scrabble. Neither series has a host currently attached.

Superman & Lois Final Season Set for Fall Debut

Also on Friday, Schwartz updated fans on the fourth and final season of Superman & Lois. While the series does not yet have a specific release date, Schwartz said that the final season of Superman & Lois would be "wasted" in the summer and that it is good enough to rival other networks' fall lineup.

"I watched the first episode last night," he said. "It will make you cry."

"While we're sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of Season Four, we're grateful for the time we've had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that's what was created—on and off screen," said executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher when the final season was announced. "We'd like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We're thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can't wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show's history—Lex Luthor."