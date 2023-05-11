The Winchesters Cancelled at The CW

It's the end of the road once again for the Supernatural universe. The CW has cancelled prequel spinoff The Winchesters after just one season. The announcement means that the March 7th Season 1 finale now serves as a series finale as well. The series, developed by Robbie Thompson, initially debuted on October 11, 2022, on the network and ran for 12 episodes. The prequel series was originally announced back in 2021 before being ordered to series in May 2022.

"As we reimagine the new CW, we had to make some tough programming decisions," the network said in a statement. "We thank our partners at Warner Bros. and the casts and creative teams of Kung Fu and The Winchesters for all their hard work, creativity, and dedication."

While the popularity of Supernatural would have made it seemed like The Winchesters would be a sure thing, the series arrived at a time of major changes for The CW. Local TV giant Nexstar Media Group took over ownership of The CW in late 2022, prompting the exit of network boss Mark Pedowitz, who had long been one of Supernatural's major champions. The new ownership has also ushered in a shift in programming for The CW and, to date, of the network's existing original series only All American and Walker have been picked up for the 2023-2024 season.

Heading into the finale, Thompson told TVLine that he remained optimistic and that his focus was on finishing the season strong rather, though he didn't actually know what the future held for The Winchesters.

"I've spoken a lot with our partners at Warner Bros. because, obviously, we're not sure what's happening," Thompson said. "We've talked about places that we may have to look down the road. But the short-term answer is I don't actually know and probably won't for a little while. I can only say that, as uncertain as these times have been, our partners at The CW and Warner Bros. in particular have just been really awesome to work with."

He continued, "We literally just finished this episode yesterday. I'm just sort of basking in that, 'Hey, we made it to the finish line' and whatever happens, I'm hopeful that we can tell more stories."

The Winchesters stars Drake Rodger as John Winchester, Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell, Bianca Kajilich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez.

Are you disappointed that The Winchesters has been cancelled? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.