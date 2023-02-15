Daisy Jones & the Six Trailer Released by Prime Video

Prime Video has released a new trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six, the upcoming live-action miniseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name. The new trailer features another single from the series' in-universe soundtrack, Aurora, after the previously released "Regret Me", "Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)" as well as gives viewers the best look yet at the complicated musical partnership at the center of the story. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

"Creating the library of music for Daisy Jones and the Six was an experience I'll never forget," Aurora production supervisor Blake Mills said in a statement. "I am grateful that, among other things, it afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with so many of my peers, and also some of my heroes."

"We finally have Aurora. A stunning, nostalgic, timeless album that captures the drama, pathos and yearning of the band's zenith and nadir all in one," Jenkins Reid echoed. "A snapshot of time, intoxicating and dangerous. That delicious moment that you know can't last… Daisy Jones and the Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams."

What is Daisy Jones & The Six about?

In Daisy Jones & The Six, in 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series also stars Suki Waterhouse as Karen, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie, Sebastian Chacon, as Warren, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with Timothy Olyphant guest-starring as Rod Reyes.

Why is Daisy Jones & The Six so popular?

Released in 2019, Reid's novel frames the rise and fall of its titular band around oral history testimonials set decades later. The book won multiple awards upon its debut, and has sold over one million copies.

"I had no idea what it was," Keough said of the book in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "I didn't Google it or anything. I didn't know it was based off a book. I didn't know if it was a real band or not. All I knew is she goes, 'it's called Daisy Jones and the Six, and it's about a band in the '70s.' And in my head, I was like, 'I know I'm playing Daisy.' I just knew it. I don't even know if one script was written, I didn't know if they liked me, I hadn't even talked to them at that stage. The only other time I've experienced that is when I met my husband and I knew a week in that I'm gonna have kids with him and marry him."

Daisy Jones and the Six will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, March 3rd, with new episodes arriving through March 24th.