Nicole Kidman & Jamie Lee Curtis to Star in New Amazon Prime Video Series

Over the last few years, movie stars have been making the jump to television with big names like Meryl Streep joining Big Little Lies and Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford starring in the Yellowstone spinoff, 1923. Recently, it was announced that Nicole Kidman would be starring in Taylor Sheridan's new series, Lioness, and that's not the only series she's joining. Deadline reported today that Kidman will be teaming up with Halloween and Everything Everywhere All At Once star Jamie Lee Curtis for a new Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta books.

According to the report, Kidman will be playing famous forensic pathologist, Kay Scarpetta, while Curtis will be taking on the role of her sister, Dorothy. In addition to Blumhouse Television, Kidman is executive producing the project through Blossom Films and Curtis via Comet Pictures. Liz Sarnoff (Barry) will serve as showrunner, and it's being reported that the show is nearing a two-season straight-to-series order. Back in 2021, Curtis' Comet Pictures and Blumhouse Television secured the rights to the book series, which began with Postmortem in 1990 and has continued with 26 books overall, including last year's Livid.

"Patricia Cornwell is a bonafide literary trailblazer, and collaborating with her to bring her beloved character Kay Scarpetta to life through the power of television and to introduce her to an entirely new audience is exciting," Curtis said when the book acquisition was announced. "The confluence of Blumhouse and Comet bringing to life a dark, fun, and layered work world and family life, spearheaded by the smart and sexy indomitable Kay Scarpetta is going to be a thrilling ride."

What Are The Kay Scarpetta Books About?

You can read Deadline's description of the book series here: "Kay Scarpetta is a brilliant forensic pathologist, inspired by former Virginia Chief Medical Examiner Marcella Farinelli Fierro, who uses forensic technology to solve crimes. Curtis will play Kay's flighty sister, Dorothy, the mother of Lucy Farinelli who is a recurring character in the book series."

