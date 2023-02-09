The Peripheral Officially Renewed for Season 2 by Amazon

Last year saw Prime Video debut The Peripheral, an all-new sci-fi series that pushes the boundaries of dystopian technologies, with Amazon confirming that the project has been renewed for a Season 2. The series was created by Scott B. Smith and is based on the 2014 novel of the same name from William Gibson, while Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan also serve as producers on the project. The debut season wrapped up last December, so it's currently unknown when production on Season 2 could be moving forward, though it could potentially begin shooting later this year. Season 1 of The Peripheral is now streaming on Prime Video.

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson's dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind—and what lies beyond.

The series also stars Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington's Spies), T'Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt).

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers for The Peripheral are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Greg Plageman (Person of Interest), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).

It's currently unknown what members of the cast will be returning for Season 2, as well as which directors could be helming episodes in the follow-up season. Just last year, Joy and Nolan's Westworld was not only cancelled, despite the pair hoping to wrap up the narrative with a Season 5, but the series was even removed from the HBO Max platform. Without their commitments to that sci-fi series, the pair can fully invest in expanding the world of The Peripheral.

