Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Gets New Trailer From Peacock

Author Dan Brown's 2003 novel The Da Vinci Code took the world by storm, encouraging readers to look at art, religion, and the entire world around them in an all-new way, with the upcoming Peacock TV series Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol set to reignite those same passions in audiences. The new series is an adaptation of his book The Lost Symbol, which once again focuses on Brown's well-known protagonist Robert Langdon on a quest to uncover a conspiracy that could come with world-shattering ramifications. Check out the all-new trailer for Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol above before it debuts on Peacock on September 16th.

The new series is described, "Based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller The Lost Symbol, the series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy."

The cast includes Ashley Zukerman (Succession), Valorie Curry (Blair Witch), Sumalee Montano (10 Cloverfield Lane), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow), Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen), and Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds).

While The Da Vinci Code was the second novel he published featuring Langdon, it kicked off a whirlwind of excitement around Brown's works, eventually leading not only to Tom Hanks starring in a movie adaptation of The Da Vinci Code, but also of his previous novel, Angels & Demons. Hanks played Langdon for a third time in an adaptation of Inferno, with The Lost Symbol previously being developed as a film, only for the dense subject matter to cause complications with that approach before it was reimagined as this new series.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Ron [Howard] and Brian [Grazer] again on another Langdon project,” Brown shared earlier this year about the endeavor. “We’ve all wanted to make The Lost Symbol for some time now, and I’m grateful to CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, Universal Television, and Peacock for joining forces to make this project a reality. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have written a phenomenally captivating script, and the casting and performances are pitch perfect.”

Susan Rovner, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming added, "The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen. Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”

The Lost Symbol premieres on Peacock on September 16th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below!