Dan McGrath, Iconic The Simpsons and King of the Hill Writer, Dies at 61

Dan McGrath, writer behind some iconic episodes of The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Mission Hill and more, has died at the age of 61. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, McGrath had died on Friday, November 14th at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, NY after suffering a stroke. An Emmy-award winning writer, McGrath has contributed to many notable projects such as Saturday Night Live, The Harvard Lampoon and more. But animation fans will most recognize his work writing some of the most iconic The Simpsons and King of the Hill episodes that fans still love years after their initial debut.

McGrath has been credited as a writer on 50 episodes of The Simpsons (and 20 as a producer), but has fully written two major episodes that are indeed certified classics, Season 5’s “Boy-Scouts ‘n the Hood” and Season 6’s “Bart of Darkness.” He has also contributed to two of the most memorable Treehouse of Horror segments ever like “The Devil vs. Homer Simpson” in Treehouse of Horror IV and “Time and Punishment” in Treehouse of Horror V (often considered to be one of the best all-around Halloween specials in the series’ history).

Dan McGrath Made a Big Impact on Animation

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

McGrath has made a huge impact on the world of animation, and it’s not just limited to adult animation either. McGrath has also contributed work to modern Disney classics like Gravity Falls, and not everyone might be aware of that. There are other adult animated classics he had contributed to as well with shows like The PJs and Mission Hill, the latter of which he wrote one of that series’ most fondly remembered (and groundbreaking) episodes, “Plan 9 from Mission Hill (or I Married a Gay Man from Outer Space).”

McGrath also had a memorable stint with King of the Hill, and wrote 11 episodes for that series. Standouts include Season 7’s “Full Metal Dust Jacket” (where Peggy runs a failing book business), Season 8’s “Girl, You’ll Be a Giant Soon” (where Luanne ends up protesting propane), Season 11’s “Blood and Sauce” (the most iconic episode between Bill and Bobby) and much more. It’s clear through his many years of work that adult animation would never be the same without his input and written work over such an illustrious and humorous career.

Dan McGrath (1964-2025)

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

“Dan McGrath was born in Brooklyn to Gerard and Eleanor McGrath,” McGrath’s online obituary reads. “He was a graduate of Regis High School and Harvard University, where he was vice president of the Harvard Lampoon and an acclaimed theater director. An Emmy-award winning comedy writer, he wrote for Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Mission Hill, Gravity Falls, and The PJs.” A service for McGrath is being held on November 17th, and the late writer “is survived by his mother, Eleanor; his brother Michael and wife Caroline; his brother Peter; his sister, Gail; his nephew Dillon and his nieces Kylie and Emma.”

“His prodigious talents and singular personality will be missed by many devoted friends,” the obituary continues. “In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Regis High School.” Our deepest condolences to McGrath’s family, friends and loved ones at this time.

via The Hollywood Reporter