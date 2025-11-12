The Simpsons Confirms Release Date for Milestone 800th Episode (And Upcoming Finale)

The Simpsons is now working its way through Season 37 of the animated series, and FOX has finally set a release date for the franchise’s massive 800th episode milestone ahead of its upcoming finale. The Simpsons kicked off a whole new era of the animated franchise this year as not only did it begin with the first season of a four season renewal with FOX, but has also announced some major plans for the future. It’s got a new The Simpsons Movie in the works for a release in 2027, but that’s far from the only major milestone to look forward to next.

The Simpsons will be crossing over its milestone 800th episode as part of this new season, and FOX has confirmed that this episode will be making its debut on Sunday, February 15th at 8:00PM ET. With the reveal of its midseason schedule, however, FOX also confirmed that The Simpsons will be having a special double episode event that night for its Season 37 finale. Following the debut of its 800th episode at 8:00PM ET, it will then be quickly followed by The Simpsons‘ Season 37 finale at 8:30PM ET.

What to Know for The Simpsons Episode 800

20th Television Animation

The Simpsons 800th episode has been teased through the year so far as being a pretty huge event for the animated series. It was previously revealed that this would be a double episode event, and that’s corroborated by the confirmation of its premiere date with FOX. “It’s a big deal to do 800 shows, and so we’re going to be doing two brand new original episodes that night,” The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman teased fans during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 earlier this year. “They’re top secret for now, but I promise you, they’ll be the best 800th episode of anything you’ve ever seen.”

Selman also teased a little bit about what to expect from the episode in an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this Fall, “I probably shouldn’t tease anything. I don’t think they want me talking about the 800th yet. I’ll say this: It involves the dog. That’s a big tease. How about this, I’ll give you a little more: The dog gets fat.” But while the animated series has yet to reveal what to expect from this milestone episode, it seems like it’s going all out for it either way.

What’s Next for The Simpsons?

20th Television Animation

The Simpsons will be capping off Season 37 of its run on Sunday, February 15th, and this is the first of a four season renewal with FOX. This guarantees that the animated series will at least make it through to Season 40 (barring any tragedies or massive changes behind the scenes) before it will potentially reach its end. It’s also in the midst of a huge collaboration event with Fortnite, and fans have seen this come through life through special shout outs in the animated series as well.

The Simpsons is also in the works on a brand new movie sequel. The Simpsons Movie 2 is currently scheduled for a release in theaters on July 23, 2027, but has yet to confirm any concrete details about what to expect from its story so far. The team behind it is likely working on the animated series at the same time, so it makes a lot of sense to see it finally coming to fruition 20 years after the first movie made its debut.

