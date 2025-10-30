It’s Official, King of the Hill’s Revival Is Getting A Renewal

King of the Hill has returned for a brand new series with Hulu, and the streaming service has announced that a new season of the revival is already in the works. King of the Hill ended its original series run with Fox fifteen years ago, and the animated series made its surprise comeback this Summer with a brand new series with Hulu. This new series brings back the original crew and cast for this new take on the animated classic, and it’s already been a hit with the critics who had been able to check it out so far as evidenced by its perfect score debut with Rotten Tomatoes.

King of the Hill Season 14 has been such a major hit with fans even before its release that it’s no surprise to find out that now that the new season has hit Hulu worldwide, the streaming service has announced that Seasons 16 and 17 are now on the way as well. King of the Hill Season 14 shakes up the original series in some big ways, so it now remains to be seen how all of these changes could be explored further in these upcoming seasons. With Season 15 landing next year, there’s a lot more Arlen to look forward to.

What to Know for King of the Hill’s Revival

King of the Hill Seasons 16 and 17 have yet to confirm a release window or dates as of the time of this initial announcement, but it’s now in the works for a launch with Hulu. You can catch up with the newest season of the series (along with all of the other seasons from its original run) now streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. King of the Hill Season 14 runs for ten episodes in total, and features and original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels return for the new episodes with Saladin K. Patterson serving as showrunner.

Voice stars from the original King of the Hill Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom all return for their respective roles. Jonathan Joss reprises his role as John Redcorn for the new season as he was able to record for the new episodes before his death, and original Dale Gribble voice actor Johnny Hardwick returns for the few episodes he was able to record before his death. Dale will be voiced by Toby Huss (who voiced Cotton Hill in the original) for the revival’s episodes moving forward. There have been some other shake ups for the cast too.

What’s New for King of the Hill’s Revival?

King of the Hill Season 14 also introduces some new additions to the voice cast. These include Keith David as Brian Robertson, a brand new character who had been taking care of Hank’s house while he and Peggy had been living in Saudi Arabia, and Anthony “Citric” Campos as Emilio, who works with Bobby at his new restaurant in Dallas. There have been a few characters that had been recast for the new era too as Ronnie Chieng will be replacing Toby Huss as the voice of the returning Kahn Souphanousinphone, along with other new additions Kenneth Choi as Ted Wassanasong, Ki Hong Lee as Chane Wassanasong, and Tai Leclaire as Joseph Gribble.

King of the Hill Season 14 jumps forward about eight years since the events of the original series, and Hulu teases what to expect from the revival as such, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.”

