Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Adds New Cast Members to Disney+ Reboot

Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again has revealed new official cast members. Actresses Sandrine Holt (Fear the Walking Dead) and Margarita Levieva (Revenge, The Deuce) have both been cast in the Disney+ series, in undisclosed roles. Daredevil: Born Again already stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, reprising their respective roles from the Daredevil Netflix series; just days ago Sopranos prequel film star Michael Gandolfini (son of late actor James Gandolfini) was also announced for the series.

Who Are The New Daredevil: Born Again Cast Members Playing in the MCU?

Let the speculation begin!

News of Sandrine Holt and Margarita Levieva being cast in the show comes at a conspicuous time. Just last week, a rumor broke that Daredevil: Born Again will introduce White Tiger into the MCU. The mantle of White Tiger has been held by multiple characters who could be flipped into MCU adaptations played by either actress; Kirsten McDuffie is another strong possibility, as Matt Murdock's friend/love interest from the 2010s era has been a fan-favorite wish. Levieva played a very bold, free-spirited character in HBO's The Deuce, and seeing her cast as McDuffie wouldn't be a shock.

Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Tease Epic Daredevil Reboot

"Vincent, my dear, dear friend and arch nemesis. There's gonna be a day, at some point in the future, where I'm going to be in New York. I'm going to show up to work, put on my costume, and I'm going to walk on set with him," Charlie Cox previously told ScreenRant. "That is going to be a momentous occasion. I'm emotional just thinking about it. We haven't had that since we shot the scene at the end of season three, where there's the big fight and emotional dialogue that we have. We haven't been on set together since then."

"You guys have no idea what you're in store for with [Daredevil: Born Again]," D'Onofrio said during Salt Lake City FanX. "I know a little bit more than you guys and all I can say is, during that next series, you're not going to be thinking about anything but the next episode. I promise. I'm trying to stick to the rules, so I will only say that Charlie and I are going to be given the chance to dig deeper than ever before with our characters."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to stream on Disney+ in Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

Source: Variety