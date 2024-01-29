Daredevil: Born Again Set Photo Spoils Major Kingpin Storyline

Mayor Fisk isn't guaranteed; at least, not as of yet. A live-action adaptation of the fan-favorite comics arc was first teased during the Echo mid-credits scene, and it will be carried over to Daredevil: Born Again in some form. Though the story will make its return in Daredevil: Born Again, we now know Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) won't be overseeing New York City by the time the series kicks off.

One new set photo from the restart of Daredevil: Born Again principal photography shows that Fisk is in the midst of his mayoral campaign. "Wilson Fisk Campaign Gains Momentum Heading Into Polls," a headline on the fictional New York Criterion reads.

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

"I think the idea of Fisk as mayor is a big idea, and the, corruption, of course comes to mind," D'Onofrio told of his take on Mayor Fisk earlier this month. "There is a million different ways to play that, and for me to play Wilson Fisk in these different situations is just a blast. I play him in domestic situations and in this kind of good and evil stuff, and then now I get the chance to play him as mayor. He's a really interesting character to bring into all these kinds of environments and scenarios. He's not a normal guy. And so it gets more specific and detailed because I approach him as a human being in these different environments."

What Is Daredevil: Born Again About?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva. Jon Bernthal will also return in his previous role of Frank Castle / The Punisher.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," D'Onofrio added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025.