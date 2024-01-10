Does Marvel's Echo Have a Post-Credits Scene?

One of Kingpin's most popular comic series is coming to life in the live-action. Following in line with virtually every other Marvel Studios release, the final episode of Echo Season One does, in fact, have one post-credits scene. Major spoilers up ahead for the final episode of Echo. Proceed with caution if you've yet to finish the series!

Frustrated with his inability to draw Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) back to his side by the end of the series, Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) retreats to his private jet to fly back home to New York City. It's on this jet the post-credits scene takes place, featuring the Kingpin as he discusses what to do next with one of his assistants. During their conversation, a news report on the television catches his eye.

Kingpin turns it up and sees a news reporter talking about the disastrous race for mayor in New York City. With prospects low, it would appear Wilson Fisk is set to enter the race, officially confirming the character's beloved Mayor Fisk comics storyline.

"We've only just started shooting. I think we're a couple weeks in, and the show is going to be very, very than the Netflix show, and it's so exciting because what we're doing is quite something," Vincent D'Onofrio previously said to Newsweek about a potential Mayork Fisk run.

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo have debuted on both Disney+ and Hulu. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.