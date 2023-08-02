Daredevil: Born Again: Rosario Dawson Responds to Fan Demand She Reprise Marvel Role

Even though production on Daredevil: Born Again has been temporarily halted due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes, fans are still busy speculating as to what the series could be about. Amongst the speculation is a lingering hope that more characters from the previous Netflix series will make a return; after all, the only two returning actors confirmed by Marvel Studios for reprisals are Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Claire Temple, played by Rosario Dawson in the Netflix series, is another fan-favorite—one closely tied to the development of Murdock's character. According to Dawson herself, Disney has yet to call her to appear in the series, even though she's already hard at work doing other projects for the movie studio.

"People keep asking me if I'm gonna be on Daredevil: Born Again, and I'm always like, 'Well, [Disney] knows where I am,'" Dawson said in an interview with THR, one that took place before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. "So it's been a pretty remarkable journey to be at this place now and just working at this scale.

Another favorite people are hoping to see return is one Karen Page, played by Deborah Ann Woll. Woll spoke to a potential return earlier this year, saying she felt her time with the character is over.

"You know, this was so cool to be a part of Daredevil, and I think it was such a unique little corner of the MCU that felt really special," Woll said at ICCC earlier this summer. "I'm really happy with what I've had, and there is no plans for me so far on either side of the comic book universe, but I'm so grateful for the experience that I had."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

