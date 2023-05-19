Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Adds Cast Member That Will Also Direct

Marvel Studios is currently in production on Daredevil: Born Again, the highly-anticipated next chapter of the Man Without Fear's TV story. The Disney+ series will be weaving together a cast of returning and new actors — and apparently, one of them will also be working behind the camera on the series. On Thursday, reports revealed that Clark Johnson (Bosch, Evil) has been cast in a recurring role on Daredevil: Born Again, and will also direct two episodes of the show. While Johnson's role on Born Again hasn't officially been announced, reports indicate that he is playing a charcter named "Cherry."

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva. Jon Bernthal will also return in his previous role of Frank Castle / The Punisher.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," D'Onofrio added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ in the spring of 2024. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

h/t: Deadline