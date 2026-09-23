Marvel Favorite Confirms Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Is the End And Might Be Their Last MCU Appearance

Times are changing at Marvel Studios, and some of the biggest shifts are happening on Disney+. At the start of the 2020s, Marvel Studios flooded the market with Marvel and Star Wars streaming series, but the industry quickly reversed course in the “Streaming Wars,” and studios have been shedding original content so fast it’s making fans’ heads spin. The latest headline making waves is that Marvel is cancelling Daredevil: Born Again after the highly anticipated third season. And, with everything that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is promising, it’s even more shocking that the show is coming to an end.

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Some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been holding out hope that Daredevil: Born Again being “cancelled” was just a matter of semantic phrasing. With Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) getting help from his Defenders teammates in Season 3, fans hoped a Defenders show was on the way. But now, the entire future of the Daredevil/Defenders corner of the MCU is looking like it could be over.

Vincent D’Onofrio Hints At Ending Kingpin Role After Daredevil: Born Again

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Actor Vincent D’Onofrio has been a major fan favorite for his performance as Wilson Fisk, aka “The Kingpin” of crime in NYC’s underworld. Since news of Daredevil: Born Again‘s cancellation broke, D’Onofrio (who is always active on social media) posted a response to share with his many fans. As always, he is being a consummate professional and handling the situation with class. However, he may have inadvertently said more than he was supposed to about the larger ramifications of Born Again‘s cancellation.

“We so enjoyed bringing Daredevil: Born Again to you all. You stuck with us and I like to think we stuck with you,” Vincent D’Onofrio said in a tweet. “We have the final Season, Season 3 heading your way next year with some very cool stuff.” Here’s where the message seems to provide a deeper insight: Much love to all who have been supportive. I love that character Fisk. Always will. Off to another neck off the woods. Meanwhile… Season 3 is coming!”

The image above (which D’Onofrio included with his post), certainly could be interpreted as a farewell to the character – then again, it could also be a teaser for Kingpin’s return to NYC in Born Again Season 3 (after fleeing the city in the Season 2 finale).

Vincent D’Onofrio made his debut in Netflix’s Daredevil series, which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2018. He was so iconic and respected in the role of Fisk that Marvel Studios officially imported him into the MCU and gave him minor arcs in the Hawkeye and Echo streaming series, before a full-fledged return in Daredevil: Born Again in 2025. Fans have had all kinds of theories and wishes for how Kingpin could be used across the MCU – including a showdown with Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland). It’ll be a real disappointment to hardcore fans that that possibility is evaporating; it also raises questions about characters like Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, who also started in the Netflix Universe but is now a breakout star, thanks to Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ in March 2027.