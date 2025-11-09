Daredevil’s New Superhero Team Comes Together to Fight Kingpin in Great MCU Art

New art brings together six Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes as a brand-new team to fight Wilson Fisk’s Kingpin ahead of his return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reunited in Born Again after the Defenders Saga’s Daredevil series was confirmed to be part of the MCU’s official timeline. Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk’s feud continued in Born Again season 1, and will expand even further in season 2, which will not only bring Kingpin back as the Mayor of New York, but will also include more heroes from the wider MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ended with Matt Murdock promising to build an “army” to take on Mayor Fisk and the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. It’s unclear exactly who he’ll recruit into his army, but new art shared by @artoftimetravel on Instagram suggests this could bring back the member of the Defenders from Marvel Television’s Netflix shows, and add Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to the mix. All these New York-based heroes will be impacted by Kingpin’s new anti-vigilante laws in Daredevil: Born Again, so it would be great to see them appear in the upcoming second season.

Who Could Be On Daredevil’s New Defenders Team in the MCU?

Clearly, Matt Murdock’s Daredevil will take a central role in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, but he won’t be alone. In fact, Krysten Ritter was recently announced to be reprising her Defenders Saga role of Jessica Jones in Born Again, which could lead to the other half of the Defenders returning, too. We’d love to see Mike Colter and Finn Jones get second chances to portray more faithful versions of Luke Cage and Danny Rand’s Iron Fist, and their returns could lead to an honest-to-goodness reunion of the Defenders in Born Again season 2.

Frank Castle’s Punisher is expected to have a key role in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, leading into his own Special Presentation and his appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July. This Spider-Man connection could hint at Peter Parker also joining Daredevil’s army, but this might be difficult because of the deal between Marvel and Sony that allows Spider-Man to exist in the MCU. Camila Rodriguez’s Angela del Toro has also been hinted at becoming the White Tiger, following in her late uncle’s footsteps, in Born Again season 2, so she could also join Daredevil’s army.

In the MCU, there are many other heroes operating in New York City who could come under fire by Kingpin’s anti-vigilante laws, perhaps pushing them to join Daredevil’s new team. This could include Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Colleen Wing’s Iron Fist (Jessica Henwick), and, after their Phase 5 formation, the New Avengers team. It would be incredible to see any of these heroes cameo in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and Daredevil’s new team could become a central part of the MCU going forward.

