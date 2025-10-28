Daredevil: Born Again Star Confirms Season 3 Return, But It Could Be a Problem

Daredevil: Born Again successfully bridged the gap between the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s main timeline and the gritty world of the Netflix-era television shows, bringing back several key characters that fans were eager to see again. For instance, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), and Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) resumed their brutal rivalry, re-establishing the street-level stakes that defined their original series. The first season’s success in weaving these characters into the larger MCU has already earned the show a rare early renewal for a third season, set to follow the upcoming second season’s expected conclusion of the Mayor Fisk storyline. While Marvel has kept details about the third season under wraps, Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel has given fans their first clue about what to expect, and it raises significant questions about the show’s long-term plan.

During a recent appearance at the Nerdtroplis convention, Bethel confirmed his return for the show’s third chapter. “As some of you might know, we’ve already got picked up for another new season that we will start doing next year,” Bethel announced to the crowd. “We’ll have more Bullseye on the way and Kingpin and all the rest.” He also teased that Dex will have a much larger role in the upcoming second season before his Season 3 return. “There are whole new avenues of Dex’s interesting, messed-up psyche that we get to explore, and there’s some really, really fun stuff that’s on the way for Bullseye and Dex. I think the coolest Bullseye fight sequence that we have yet to see in the show is part of Season 2, one that truly is f-cking awesome.”

Bethel’s comments echo recent set photos that appear to show Daredevil and Bullseye fighting alongside each other. Given Dex’s profound hatred for Fisk, the second season could be setting up a temporary alliance between the two sworn enemies as they unite against a common foe. However, with the confirmed return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones and the potential inclusion of other Defenders, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is starting to feel increasingly crowded. The idea that the central conflict with Bullseye and Kingpin will not be resolved, but will instead carry over into a third season, suggests the show’s narrative scope may be expanding beyond what a single season can effectively handle.

Is Bringing Bullseye and Kingpin Back for Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again a Good Idea?

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again meticulously set the stage for Wilson Fisk’s hostile takeover of New York City, creating the clear expectation that Season 2 would focus on Daredevil leading a resistance movement to dethrone the corrupt mayor. However, Bethel’s confirmation that both Bullseye and Kingpin are slated to return for Season 3 complicates that trajectory, suggesting their story could be stretched into a three-season arc. This narrative extension would be a significant misstep. The show’s first season, while well-received, already suffered from a rocky development history that included a major creative retooling midway through production. The second season was reportedly written to serve as a conclusive chapter to the Mayor Fisk saga, and altering that structure again could introduce serious pacing problems and undermine the narrative’s momentum.

Of course, it is possible that Bethel’s comments simply mean that while the Mayor Fisk plotline will conclude in Season 2, both he and Kingpin will continue to play key roles in a new storyline for Season 3. However, this approach presents its own set of potential issues. Daredevil has one of the most compelling rogues’ galleries in Marvel Comics, filled with fascinating villains who could anchor new and exciting storylines. Allowing Fisk and Bullseye to sit on the bench for a while would create valuable space for other antagonists to emerge and challenge Matt Murdock in different ways. By keeping the focus squarely on the same villains for a third consecutive season, Daredevil: Born Again runs the risk of becoming repetitive, preventing the series from exploring the full breadth of its hero’s world.

