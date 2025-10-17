10 Years After His MCU Debut, 2026 Will Be the Biggest Year for The Punisher

The Punisher‘s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to change in a big way. Jon Bernthal’s hard-nosed anti-hero, also known as Frank Castle, has thrilled fans since his debut in Daredevil Season 2 (2016) and subsequent solo The Punisher (2017-2019) series on Netflix. From taking down criminals on the streets of New York City to standing trial in court with Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) as his lawyer, the Punisher’s TV endeavors have seen him engage in brutal combat and cathartic interactions with other characters. After a six-year hiatus, Bernthal reprised his role in Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 (2025), confirming his place in the MCU’s future.

2026 is shaping up to be an enormous year for Bernthal’s Punisher, as he counts supporting roles in two MCU TV shows and one highly anticipated movie. Audiences enthralled by Frank’s morally ambiguous persona and ruthless fighting style have a lot to look forward to, given that the Punisher will show up in more titles than he ever has in one year. Exactly a decade since this iteration of the character first appeared on screen, the Punisher will have his most important string of projects yet.

The Punisher Will Play a Huge Role in the MCU’s Near-Future

Following his small role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, the Punisher will return in Season 2, which is set to premiere on Disney+ in March 2026. The conclusion of Daredevil: Born Again‘s first season sees Frank captured and imprisoned by Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) amid the mayor’s crackdown on vigilantes. However, in the finale’s post-credits scene, the Punisher attacks a guard and escapes Fisk’s dungeon. It’s not clear where Frank went after freeing himself, but Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will likely involve him as a pivotal piece in the battle against Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force in New York. With Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and others joining the fold, it will be interesting to see how the Punisher fits into Season 2’s storyline.

Four months later, Bernthal will portray the Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, marking the character’s first film appearance in 18 years. Details surrounding his involvement in the movie have been kept under wraps thus far, and fans are wondering whether Frank’s role will be that of a hero or a villain. The Punisher’s no-nonsense method of carrying out justice might clash with Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) more responsible approach to vigilantism, yet they could also find themselves forced to work together if a greater danger to the city emerges.

Although still without an official release date, a Marvel Studios Special Presentation centered on the Punisher will hit Disney+ in 2026. The short limited series will be Frank’s first solo project since Netflix’s The Punisher, and it offers the best opportunity to further flesh out the former United States Marine’s life since the murder of his family. Frank’s relentless pursuit of justice has brought both turmoil and triumph for the character in the MCU, and his arc is primed to take an exciting turn in the upcoming Disney+ special.

The Punisher’s Resurgence in the MCU Has Been a Long Time Coming

A year like 2026 is long overdue for the Punisher, who has featured in Marvel movies and TV shows since the 1980s and in Marvel comics since the 1970s. Previously played by Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane, and Ray Stevenson in live-action, the Punisher never found his footing in the Marvel Universe before Bernthal stepped into the role. With three noteworthy appearances coming up in 2026 after spending six years on the sidelines, the Punisher is finally getting the attention he deserves.

The MCU has consistently written compelling anti-heroes such as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and the Punisher’s heightened involvement in Phase 6 can cement him as one of the greatest morally gray characters in the franchise’s history. Staunchly committed to fighting for those neglected by the justice system, the Punisher represents a thought-provoking perspective in a world full of different superheroes, vigilantes, and villains. The stakes have never been higher for the MCU’s Punisher. If Daredevil: Born Again, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and The Punisher special succeed, he could secure an even bigger role in the MCU beyond 2026.

