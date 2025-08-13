7 Great Defenders Characters Still Not in the MCU

The Defenders are a classic superhero team in Marvel Comics, though sometimes they fall somewhere closer to “not really a team” categorization. Like many superhero teams, The Defenders are all about saving the day and protecting those around them. Unlike the Avengers or the Fantastic Four, the individual members of the Defenders tend to maintain their own agendas. In other words, they’re historically at risk of fracturing at any moment, and that adds a lot of tension and drama. Unsurprisingly, there have been many iterations of the Defenders over the years, allowing for new heroes to join the rosters and take the helm. Interestingly, several of these heroes have yet to make their appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Defenders of the MCU first hit the screen on Netflix, introducing Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. They only worked together for one season, but it left a lasting mark on fans. With Daredevil now being part of the Disney+ canon, many fans feel like it’s only a matter of time before we see some variation of the Defenders rise up. The real question is, what form will the Defenders take this time? Will it be the more classic version, as portrayed in the Netflix show? Or will we see the Secret Defenders or any other variation?

Regardless of what the path forward may look like, there are plenty of heroes to pull from the rosters.

1) Hellstorm (Daimon Hellstrom)

Daimon Hellstrom, aka Hellstorm, is the son of a human woman and The Devil (Marduk Kurios). Despite what people may assume, based on his parentage, Daimon Hellstrom has worked on the side of good, including joining up with the Defenders. Actually, Daimon’s time with the Defenders ended up being an important time for the character. He met and fell in love with Hellcat (Patsy Walker). He would also finally step up and defeat his father during this time. Both Daimon and Patsy would leave the Defenders when they got married, though comic readers know how the rest of their marriage went.

Daimon Hellstrom is a complicated character within Marvel Comics, and it’s safe to say he has an equally long history. His physiology naturally grants him many superhuman traits, including strength and durability. Unsurprisingly, he can also summon, manipulate, and discharge many forms of fire, including soulfire. Even before he was an official Defender, he helped the team out on many occasions, such as the time he helped rescue Hulk from Hell.

2) Darkhawk (Christopher Powell)

There have been many iterations of the Defenders, such as the 1990s run of the Secret Defenders. This time around, the team had a different lead, with Doctor Strange, Hulk, Ghost Rider, and Silver Surfer working together as a group. It’s an unlikely combination, right? Well, the team gets even stranger, as Darkhawk, Noman, Spider-Woman, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Namorite, Captain America, Thunderstrike, and several other heroes joined up and left the team during this run. It’s a surprisingly long roster for a unique take on the team.

Enter Christopher Powell, aka Darkhawk. He’s a classic ’90s hero, from his design to his backstory. His father was a police officer, which naturally influenced Chris’s opinion about crime when it was his turn to become a superhero. His Darkhawk Amulet allows him to swap bodies with the Darkhawk Armor, and with this power in hand, he first took to the streets. It wasn’t long before Darkhawk made his way into space, tackling more cosmic threats. However, there have been many instances when Darkhawk would join Earth-based hero teams, including the Defenders.

3) Moondragon (Heather Douglas)

Another iteration of the Defenders was called the New Defenders. This version of the team had Beast at the helm. Beast tried to make the New Defenders a more classic team, hence the slight name change. He pulled in several familiar faces, plus a few surprises: Angel, Iceman, Valkyrie, Gargoyle, Moondragon, Cloud, and Andromeda, to name a few. Unfortunately, Moondragon’s addition added more problems than it solved, largely thanks to the Dragon of the Moon (the entity possessing Moondragon). Things went even worse than you might expect, with half the team dead. Don’t worry, this is the comic book world, so most heroes came back sooner rather than later.

Heather Douglas is the cosmic hero known as Moondragon. She’s an incredibly powerful psychic. Heather has many ties within Marvel Comics; she’s the host of the Dragon of the Moon, wife to Phyla-Vell, and daughter of Drax the Destroyer. She’s probably best known for her time among the Guardians of the Galaxy, though she’s worked with countless teams over the years. Her time with the Defenders is one of the rare times she focused on Earth’s problems, which may explain why things did not go according to plan.

4) Nighthawk (Kyle Richmond)

It’s safe to say that Kyle Richmond, aka Nighthawk, has a long history with the Defenders. It all began before he was even a member of the team, when Nighthawk wasn’t necessarily yet considered a hero. Nighthawk learned about Nebulon’s plans for Earth and knew he needed to be stopped, so when he couldn’t get a hold of the Avengers, he went running to the Defenders for backup. Naturally, they were there for him. Nighthawk actually sacrificed himself during this plot, only for the Defenders to turn around and sacrifice parts of their souls to bring him back. It would have been more shocking if Nighthawk didn’t join the team after that.

Since then, Nighthawk has become a more recurring member of the Defenders, as he has come and gone many times over the years. As for Kyle Richmond’s personal history, he used to be a supervillain, even joining up with the likes of the Squadron Sinister. Since then, he’s reformed, as evidenced by his desperate moves to save the planet from Nebulon. Nighthawk gains his power from a potion, which doubles his superhuman abilities at night (hence his superhero name). He is incredibly strong, durable, fast, etc. He’s also a powerful fighter with some knowledge of the occult, which has come in handy.

5) Andromeda (Andromeda Attumasen)

Andromeda is a lesser-known hero and an Atlantean. One of her first appearances was when she teamed up with the Defenders. She was part of the New Defenders mentioned above, and that means she got wrapped up in the Moondragon drama. She was one of several who apparently died (bodies destroyed while their souls were sent to another reality), though it was something that Doctor Strange was able to help Andromeda with. Since then, Andromeda has popped up here and there, including joining up with the Defenders of the Deep.

Andromeda is an Atlantean with a surprisingly complex backstory, despite the limited attention she gets. She revealed herself to be the daughter of an Atleantean ruler, and she battled him for the right to rule. Thanks to her Atlantean physiology, she’s strong, durable, and fast, though she is dependent on access to water.

6) Paladin

Paladin is one of many mercenaries on Earth-616, though readers don’t know his real identity. Paladin has been on both sides of the superhero business, having worked with and against the likes of Daredevil. He’s done everything from tracking down the Purple Man to taking money from Silver Sable’s organization. So, it may come as a surprise to learn that Paladin does have a history with the Defenders, though it’s safe to say that his stints among the team were short-lived. He was infamously involved in the “Defenders for a Day” arc, in which many superheroes were considering joining up with the Defenders, Paladin included. The big draw is how the Defenders have never acted like a normal team. Unfortunately, it was all a sham, as Dollar Bill created this documentary about the “team,” resulting in a lot of potential candidates walking away.

Paladin would join the ranks of the Defenders again during “The Last Defenders,” though once again, this version of the team only survived a single mission. Also on the team were heroes like Atlas, Junta, and Nighthawk. Their job was to protect New Jersey, as part of a larger initiative intended to give each state a superhero defense team. The New Jersey team failed their first and only mission, so it’s no surprise everyone cut their losses and left.

7) Cloud

Cloud is another lesser-known Marvel character; they joined up with the New Defenders back when Beast was in charge. Cloud is a sentient Nubula — no, really! They were turned into a humanoid form thanks to the Cosmic Cube Kubik. Newly formed, Cloud (who didn’t actually have a name at this point) met two teenagers, accidentally putting them into comas in the process. Cloud would take on their personalities and appearances. It didn’t take long for Cloud to choose a superhero team to work alongside, becoming a New Defender.

Interestingly, this isn’t the last time readers got to see Cloud work alongside the Defenders. Cloud would return to the team in 2021, when Doctor Strange took the helm. It all begins with Doctor Strange casting a complex spell to give Cloud a new body, though things quickly go south when the team finds themselves transported into the Sixth Infinity. It’s a classic Doctor Strange setup that began a longer-running series of events and adventures.

