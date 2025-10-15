Jessica Jones Season 4 Happening After Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Now Looks Super Likely

Krysten Ritter’s return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is incredibly exciting, and it now seems very likely that she’ll next be appearing in a continuation of her own Jessica Jones series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ritter debuted as the superpowered but troubled private investigator Jessica Jones in the first season of her self-titled Marvel Television series in 2015. Jessica Jones comprised three seasons, and Ritter also starred in The Defenders crossover alongside Mike Colter, Finn Jones, and Charlie Cox – the latter of whom she’ll team up with again in Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ritter and Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming and Television Brad Winderbaum recently spoke to Brandon Davis during his first live Phase Hero podcast, and revealed more about what the future holds for Jessica Jones. “Maybe sooner than you think,” Winderbaum responded when asked when Jessica Jones season 4 might release. “There’s a lot of stuff that I’ve felt there was room to explore, and Brad and I talked about it,” Ritter suggested upon her return in Born Again. “And I am not going to say any of it, because we’re going to be doing it.”

Play video

What the Future Holds for Jessica Jones After Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Ritter and Winderbaum remained mum about what exactly they’d want to explore if Jessica Jones returns to the MCU. Their comments, however, are very reminiscent of comments made by Jon Bernthal during the production and release of Daredevil: Born Again season 1. Bernthal’s wish to expand on Frank Castle’s story in the MCU led to the development of the upcoming The Punisher Special Presentation, and Bernthal will also be appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in 2026, so a similar blueprint could be used for Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones in the MCU’s future.

Throughout her Netflix series, Jessica Jones battled the likes of mind-controller Kilgrave (David Tennant), Will Simpson (Wil Traval), her own mother, Alisa Jones (Janet McTeer), serial killer Gregory Sallinger (Jeremy Bobb), and her best friend-turned-superpowered villain, Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor). After one traumatic experience after another, Jones almost left New York to seek a quieter life elsewhere, but she ultimately chose to stay and officially become a superhero. When she returns in 2026, it will have been seven years since we saw Jessica Jones in action, so it remains to be seen what she’s been up to during that time.

In Daredevil: Born Again, Jessica will seemingly be joining Daredevil’s army in his battle against Wilson Fisk’s Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). However this turns out, this partnership will bring her officially back into action, and could perfectly lay the foundations for a revival or fourth season of Jessica Jones. We could see her fully embrace her superpowers, reconnect with Luke Cage – whom she marries in Marvel Comics, or even join the likes of A-Force, the Mighty Avengers, or rejoin the Defenders. The future is looking very bright for Jessica Jones after Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!