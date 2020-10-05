New Daredevil Fan Edit Has Us Wishing for Kingpin's Quick Return

By the time Daredevil ran its route for three seasons on Netflix, the series launched a fair amount of stars and fan-favorite characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There's Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page; there's Jon Bernthal's Punisher and, of course, there's Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Even though the series was cancelled nearly two years ago, the Daredevil fandom rages on in the shape of the #SaveDaredevil movement.

One of those dedicated fans has crafted quite the epic fan edit of Kingpin, featuring the character's best moments from the three years he appeared and we've got to be frank — it has us beyond hyped for the character's inevitable return. For those curious, check out the fan edit in its entirety above.

When we spoke with D'Onofrio earlier this summer, the actor told us he felt he "owned" the role of Kingpin, mentioning he'd hop back into the role at any given second should Marvel Studios give the call.

"I feel very close to that character," the Adventures in Babysitting alum told us. "I do have to say, I do feel like that character is mine and it's only because I played him for those three seasons and was so close with him."

He added, "I do feel very close to that character just for like nostalgia and just connected to that character through my performance. So I think that any offer to play him again would be, I would definitely have a really good look at for sure."

Though he didn't have any specific Daredevil-based storylines in mind, D'Onofrio added he felt there were plenty of stories to be told with the character before hanging it up for good.

"I think there's more to do with him, but you just never know it's such an intense company," the actor added. "When I think of Marvel, I think of so many storylines, it's like you think of DC, it's the same thing. There's so many stories. I can't imagine being in that chair trying to figure out which ones are the ones to be told next. And that's how I look at it, as a creative person. I see it much bigger than just my part. I just see it as these huge opportunities"

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

Where do you think Murdock and company could pop up next? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!