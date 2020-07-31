Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio Feels He Owns the Kingpin Role

✖

If you ask 10 people to provide a list of their favorite villains across all Marvel properties, it wouldn't be all too much of a surprise if a solid chunk of them slotted Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin right alongside the baddies that have appeared in Marvel's theatrical releases. In fact, when the ComicBook.com team ranked the MCU's Top 10 Villains back around the release of Avengers: Endgame, the character was one of the few characters — alongside Jessica Jones' Kilgrave (David Tennant) and Luke Cage's Cottonmouth (Mahershala Ali) — from Marvel Television to crack the list.

It's not only the fans that feel a strong attachment to the character. After playing the criminal mastermind for three seasons of acclaimed television, D'Onofrio tells us he feels the role is his to lose should Marvel Studios choose to re-introduce the character at some point in the near future.

"I feel very close to that character," the Adventures in Babysitting alum tells us. "I do have to say, I do feel like that character is mine and it's only because I played him for those three seasons and was so close with him."

He adds, "I do feel very close to that character just for like nostalgia and just connected to that character through my performance. So I think that any offer to play him again would be, I would definitely have a really good look at for sure."

Elsewhere in our conversation, the actor added that he thought the surfaced has yet to even be scratched with his take on Fisk, adding the character's decades-long history with Marvel Comics.

"I think there's more to do with him, but you just never know it's such an intense company," D'Onofrio added. "When I think of Marvel, I think of so many storylines, it's like you think of DC, it's the same thing. There's so many stories. I can't imagine being in that chair trying to figure out which ones are the ones to be told next. And that's how I look at it, as a creative person. I see it much bigger than just my part. I just see it as these huge opportunities"

D'Onofrio's Kingpin can be seen in all three seasons of Daredevil, now streaming on Netflix.

Where would you rank Kingpin in your list of Marvel villains?

