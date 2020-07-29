Daredevil Star Wants Role in Star Wars Series

✖

Vincent D'Onofrio is right there with you: he wants to see Vincent D'Onofrio in a Star Wars series, too. The Daredevil villain, best known for roles like Full Metal Jacket and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, threw in with a fan on Twitter recently who, in reponse to the rumors of a Lando Calrissian series, suggested that it might be time for D'Onofrio to make his way to a galaxy far, far away. If he did, maybe he could play some riff on the character he played in Men in Black, in one of the most hilariously unsettling performances ever to grace the silver screen.

D'Onofrio, who is widely regarded as having played one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best villains (even if the Netflix shows barely count as MCU), has expressed enthusiasm for Star Wars before. As a Disney star, he actually had a chance to pilot the Millennium Falcon last year at the launch of Star Wars Land at the Disney Parks.

"Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" sends park attendees on a mission in the Star Wars universe. A sign set up outside the ride reads, "Join us on an exhilarating mission to stop the First Order. This mission includes rapid motion, sudden stops, sharp turns and a swift drop as you evade capture from the First Order."

The official synopsis for the ride reads, "The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of Stormtroopers — and even Kylo Ren! — you're going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters — including Rey and BB-8 — is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape…and a chance for the Resistance to rise."

But for the purposes of this conversation, D'Onofrio doesn't want to just be part of the ride launch. Instead, he'd love to be a part of the actual Star Wars universe. comments under his tweet (which wasn't much, just an agreement with a fan who asked to get him into one of the shows) suggest that his fans have some ideas as to what character he might play, too.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.