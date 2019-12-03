Vincent D’Onofrio Has Just Piloted The Millennium Falcon

Not content mere to be one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Daredevil and Full Metal Jacket actor Vincent D’Onofrio took to social media today to reveal that he has taken on another of Disney’s biggest franchises: Star Wars. …Well, kind of. The actor shared a photo from the “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” ride, where riders get to have an immersive experience as the captain of the Millennium Falcon — which apparently remained part of the resistance even in the time between when Han and Chewie stopped using it and when Rey first got it airborne again.

The ride is at the Walt Disney World resort in Florida. Needless to say, with a new ride and a new Star Wars movie coming out right around the same time (not to mention The Mandalorian and its wealth of Baby Yoda content), it’s a big priority for Disney.

Just piloted the millennium falcon and it was glorious. My Co-pilot and gunner were comrades in flight for the fight. #TheResistance ⁦@DisneyParks⁩ ⁦@starwars⁩ pic.twitter.com/91FwFuBOSb — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) November 28, 2019

“Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” sends park attendees on a mission in the Star Wars universe. A sign set up outside the ride lets those park-goers know what they’re in for. According to WDW News Today, The signs says, “Join us on an exhilarating mission to stop the First Order. This mission includes rapid motion, sudden stops, sharp turns and a swift drop as you evade capture from the First Order.”

The official synopsis for the ride reads, “The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission.

“With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise.”

