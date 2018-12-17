‘Dark Crystal’: Mark Hamill Leads All-Star Voice Cast for Netflix Prequel Series

Netflix is taking viewers back to the world of Dark Crystal in 2019 with a 10-episode prequel TV series, capitalizing on the strength of nostalgia. On Monday, the streaming service unveiled the entire voice cast list for the series and it boasts some incredible talent.

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill will voice a character in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and he’s joined by several other high profile performers, such as Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg, and Game of Thrones‘ Natalie Dormer. The three main characters in the series will be voiced by Taron Egerton (Kingsman), Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones).

You can check out the rest of the massive Dark Crystal cast list below!

Gelfling Characters:

Helena Bonham-Carter

Harris Dickinson

Eddie Izzard

Theo James

Toby Jones

Shazad Latif

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Mark Strong

Alicia Vikander

The Skeksis & Mystics:

Harvey Fierstein

Ralph Ineson

Jason Isaacs

Keegan-Michael Key

Olafur Darri Olafsson

Simon Pegg

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will take place years before the events of Jim Henson’s original 1982 film. The official logline for the series reads: “When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.”

Other than the short synopsis, not much is known about the Henson-inspired series. Now You See Me and The Incredible Hulk director Louis Leterrier will helm the 10-episode prequel, in addition to his role as executive producer.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis’ vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects,” Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix, previously said in a statement. “I can’t wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is set to debut on Netflix in 2019.