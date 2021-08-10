✖

It looks like Netflix may have cancelled another young show under the radar. Dash & Lily, the holiday-set romantic comedy series, had plenty of fans when the first season was released back in November 2020, but it never became the standout hit that the streamer might have hoped. There has been no news about a renewal or cancellation for Dash & Lily to this point, but one of the show's executive producers recently made it sound as though the show isn't coming back.

Shawn Levy, director of Stranger Things and the upcoming Free Guy, has produced and executive produced several shows for Netflix,. This includes Dash & Lily and the acclaimed teen series I Am Not Okay With This, the latter of which was surprisingly cancelled after a second season was already ordered due to issues caused by the pandemic. During a recent interview with Collider, Levy was asked about the fate of I Am Not Okay With This — which isn't coming back — and he mentioned that Dash & Lily is in a similar situation, where viewership didn't quite match up with the quality of the show.

"It’s a reminder that sometimes you can make something really good and do your job right and still have no control over viewership or box office and outcome," Levy said. "So that's one of those shows, like Dash & Lily, which just won a bunch of Daytime Emmys where it's like we, and the team at 21 Laps, feel like we made the show we promised. We made the show we wanted. Not enough people watched and it is a cruel metric in the age of the streaming wars. And sometimes, if you don't get the eyeballs, you don't get to make more of the thing. That's what happened there.”

Levy didn't explicitly say that Dash & Lily had been cancelled, but it's not hard to read between the lines there. Dash & Lily, like I Am Not Okay With This, didn't have awesome viewership despite being well-received and an overall quality product. Given that I Am Not Okay With This was axed by the streamer, it seems that Dash & Lily is going to suffer the same fate, if it hasn't already.

Unfortunately, there's a lot more story to tell for Dash & Lily. The show is based on the David Levithan and Rachel Cohn's book series Dash & Lilly's Book of Dares, so the source material already has an established road map.

Are you disappointed that Dash & Lily likely won't be returning to Netflix? Let us know in the comments!