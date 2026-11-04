David Harbour Confirms DCU Return as Frankenstein Is Happening in 2027 [EXCLUSIVE]

David Harbour may be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this December with Avengers: Doomsday, but he’ll change teams once again in 2027 with DC’s Creature Commandos Season 2. The original batch of episodes for the oddball animated series marked the first project in the new DCU franchise to be released into the world, debuting in December of 2024 and wrapping up early last year. Since then, the wait for what comes next has been a long one, but Creature Commandos Season 2 is happening, and David Harbour’s Frankenstein will still be a part of it when it returns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with ComicBook about his upcoming sequel Violent Night 2, where he returns to his other literary legacy character, Santa, Harbor confirmed that not only will he return to the DCU for Creature Commandos Season 2, but that he’s already recorded at least some of his voiceover for the new episodes. “It’s great,” Harbor said. “I just think James’ writing is just so (good), and he really loves those characters. Some of them have some really crazy arcs this season. It’s just really… It’s just great.”

David Harbour Confirms DCU Return

As fans may recall, Harbour’s Eric Frankenstein had a major role in Creature Commandos Season 1, not because he was a member of the team but because of his attempts to woo Indira Varma’s The Bride once again as his love. Across the series, he had multiple encounter with her, seemingly dying at the end, only for a post-credit scene to confirm that not only is he still out there in the DCU, but he hasn’t really learned his lessons.

One interaction that DC fans may hope to see for Harbour’s Frankenstein is a second round with the villain Clayface. After the two characters threw down in Season 1 of Creature Commandos, the Batman antagonist actually took on an even bigger role in the DCU, with Tom Rhys Harries becoming the character for the new DC Studios movie. Gunn has already teased that DC Studios has plans for Clayface’s next appearance. Could it be another fight with Eric Frankenstein?

Confirmation that Creature Commandos Season 2 will arrive next year comes directly from James Gunn himself, who revealed that the show would be back “not long” after Man of Tomorrow is released in July of 2027. Though it remains to be seen how long after that Superman follow-up it will return, sometime later in the summer would make sense for the series, though, official DCU plans for next year aren’t public beyond Man of Tomorrow‘s premiere.

It’s worth noting that teases for what will happen in the next batch of Creature Commandos have become a little more common in recent weeks. On top of Gunn himself revealing the release window, and Harbour exclusively telling us that he’s back for Season 2, the DC boss revealed another character that will have a big place in the next batch of episodes: King Shark, making his DCU return after The Suicide Squad (and an ending tease in Season 1).