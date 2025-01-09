Creature Commandos Makes a Pivotal Reveal in Season Finale Post-Credits Scene

There’s a lot Creature Commandos does to set up the future of the DCU, from teasing big baddies to showing fans the next iteration of Task Force M. However, one of the most significant pieces of the puzzle comes with the season finale’s post-credits scene. At first glance, Creature Commandos’ post-credits scene seems to be a casual confirmation that Eric Frankenstein (voiced by David Harbour) is alive after his bloody encounter with The Bride (voice by Indira Varma). Yet, these few extra seconds tell us a lot of what we can expect from Season 2 of the show and the DCU in general.

First of all, in the post-credits scene, Eric is having supper with the elderly lady (voiced by Maria Bakalova) who warned him of The Bride’s appearance in Pokolistan. The dinner mimics Eric’s relationship with Bogdana (voiced by Irina Maleeva), the blind woman who took him in after he was set on fire by The Bride. As Episode 5 tells us, Eric murders Bogdana in cold blood as a warped act of kindness – but in the post-credits scene, he is breaking bread with another motherly figure, which hammers down how villainous Eric truly is. He doesn’t care about this unnamed old lady, just as he doesn’t care about Bogdana. He only wants someone to take the role of a mother so he can feel better about himself.

Image courtesy of DC Studios

That takes us to Eric’s relationship with The Bride. In the post-credits scene, Eric is still deeply delusional about The Bride, convinced that her shooting him multiple times comes from a place of genuine love. Inside Eric’s selfish and childish mind, there’s just no way The Bride could ever refuse his romantic devotion. Like Bogdana and the new elderly lady, The Bride is not a person for Eric Frankenstein, but an object that refuses to stay put where it should.

Since Creature Commandos was renewed for Season 2, we can expect Eric to return as an antagonist – maybe in an expanded role. Furthermore, since Eric was shown to have a lot of money, power, and god-like regenerative powers, he could easily become a significant threat in an upcoming DCU project outside of Creature Commandos.

Creature Commandos Post-Credits Scene Teases How Powerful The Bride Truly Is

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

Eric’s miraculous recovery in the post-credits scene also teases how powerful The Bride truly is. In its first few episodes, Creature Commandos established how Eric Frankenstein and The Bride are powerhouses with superhuman strength, increased longevity, fast healing, and impressive resistance. Nevertheless, the final episode has The Bride shooting multiple bullet holes through Eric’s torso, most likely perforating his heart. Still, he’s back on his feet for the post-credits scene. That means Eric, and consequently The Bride, might be near-immortal beings of the DCU, capable of regenerating any wounds due to their supernatural origin.

This power upgrade for Eric and The Bride immediately makes them critical for the DCU, as they can stand alongside big-league powers (no pun), and show-up at various points in DCU history. Creature Commandos’ Season Finale has now established The Bride as a cornerstone of the DCU, serving as the new leader of ‘Task Force M.’ Given that the franchise’s first story arc is called “Gods and Monsters,” it shouldn’t take long for the events of Creature Commandos to ripple through the larger DCU.

All episodes of Creature Commandos are now available for streaming on MAX.