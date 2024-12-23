Creature Commandos’ Future Confirmed by Max Even Before Season Finale

Creature Commandos will return for a second season, DC Studios announced on Monday. The first title in the new DC Universe continuity premiered earlier this month on Max, and it has not even finished airing its first season yet. On Monday, DC Studios co-chairmen James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their first renewal.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem,” the duo said in a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter. “From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings. Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios. We are proud to call Max home.”

Creature Commandos was created by Gunn, who serves as a writer and producer while Dean Lorey is the showrunner. The animated series is about a black ops team assembled by Amanda Waller — this time consisting mostly of monstrous characters whose powers make it difficult to live normal lives. It takes into account the events of The Suicide Squad (2021) and Peacemaker, but it is technically the first new title released under the DCU banner.

Ratings and viewership metrics for Creature Commandos has not been fully reported, but what has been released has painted a positive picture for the series. There are still three more episodes to go in this season, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays on Max. Max seems to be happy with the show’s performance, as evidenced in a statement on the renewal by executive Amy Gravitt.

“Only James Gunn could have conjured this wild band of misfit monsters who tug at your heart and force you to root passionately for them,” she said. “We couldn’t be more delighted to continue their stories with James, Dean Lorey, Peter Safran and our fantastic partners at DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation.”

The announcement also came with a statement from Warner Bros. Animation executive Peter Girardi, who said: “Thanks to the brilliant imagination of James and the talent of our amazing artists, DC fans fell in love with this new family of heroes. We are excited to continue this wild ride with our partners at Max. You want more monsters, you’re getting more monsters.”

There’s no word yet on when Creature Commandos Season 2 will go into production, or where it may fit into the upcoming DCU schedule. For now, Season 1 is streaming on Max with the season finale premiering on Thurdsday, January 9.