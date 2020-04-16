DC Fans Are Thrilled That J.J. Abrams is Developing a Justice League Dark TV Series

Earlier today Warnermedia and HBO Max announced that filmmaker J.J. Abrams and his production company Bad Robot had been given three series orders including one untitled show succinctly described as “a major series based on DC characters in the Justice League Dark Universe, details to be revealed soon.” This marks the latest addition to the HBO Max resume of originals that hails from the pages of DC Comics and naturally fans of the characters and the world are thrilled by the news. Well, most of them were thrilled. We’ve collected some of the reactions to the news, including those that aren’t as excited as the rest, below!

The other shows being developed for the streaming service by Abrams’ Bad Robot include a spinoff of The Shining called Overlook and an original series titled s “Duster,” co-written by J.J. Abrams & LaToya Morgan and set in the 1970’s Southwest following a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate.

“What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, said in a statement. “What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic IP from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max.”

Formally assembling as a superhero team in DC’s New 52 (though fighting alongside each other and appearing in comics as a group decades before), Justice League Dark mostly focuses on the paranormal characters of the DC Universe with some of the most popular superheroes being Swamp Thing, Zatanna, Constantine, Deadman, Etrigan the Demon, and others.

This television adaptation of the characters from Abrams is the latest attempt to bring the characters and this corner of the DCU into live-action following Hellboy and Pacific Rim director Guillermo del Toro’s version which fans have been clamoring for for a long time. Later on Doug Liman of Edge of Tomorrow also signed on to direct a film version, though that project failed to materialize as well.

HBO Max reportedly remains on track to debut to viewers in the United States in May, though the first episode or season of the Justice League Dark series won’t debut for quite a while. When HBO Max launches it will cost $14.99 a month and will include content from the likes of HBO, Cartoon Network, TNT, TruTV, Crunchy Roll, DC Universe, TBS, and even originals for the service.

