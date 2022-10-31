DC Fans Upset Stargirl Has Been Cancelled by The CW
DC fans are voicing their displeasure at The CW deciding to cancel Stargirl. The Brec Bassinger-led series is currently airing its third season, which will end up being its last on the network. The CW was recently acquired by Nexstar, the largest owner of local television stations in the U.S., and ahead of the move The CW canceled a number of its DC superhero shows. Supergirl appears to be the next victim of The CW/Nexstar deal, though the Stargirl creative team was reportedly given an early heads up that the series wouldn't be renewed past Season 3, and to write a fitting finale with that in mind.
Stargirl fans are mourning the loss of Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore, who is based on comic book creator Geoff Johns' own sister, who was killed in a plane crash back in 1996. As one can imagine, they aren't taking the news of Stargirl's cancellation well, though many of them obviously saw the early writing on the wall after The CW's previous moves. Deadline reports Stargirl will continue to air new episodes on Wednesdays through December 7th, when it will ultimately conclude.
Which DC Shows Has The CW Cancelled?
So far, the DC shows joining Stargirl to be canceled at The CW include DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Naomi, with The Flash ending with a 13-episode Season 9. These join the also-canceled Nancy Drew, In the Dark, Dynasty, The 4400, Charmed, and Roswell, New Mexico.
Superman & Lois remains the last remaining DC series on The CW. Gotham Knights got a pilot order at The CW earlier in the year, and features Bruce Wayne's rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.
I'm going to miss Stargirl. I would love to see it get a new life on HBO, @JamesGunn (ditto Superman and Lois).— Scary Andrew reads comics 🌈 (@Thrillh0us3) October 31, 2022
Boo! Save Stargirl https://t.co/SMPHmOnmo3— Nietta May (@Calicodragon13) October 31, 2022
In a way I’m grateful Stargirl and Supergirl , two of my favourite shows got the chance to end on their own terms, though Stargirl deserved better.— Mastani ™ Loves #SupermanAndLois Verse (@DevsMastani) October 31, 2022
I am absolutely heartbroken over this cancelation😭 @stargirl_cw @Brecbassinger @YvetteMonreal @AnjelikaW @TraeRomano @Megdelacy @joelmchale @CameronGellman @huntersansone @neilehopkins @joyosmanski @geoffjohns @GBerlanti #DCStargirl https://t.co/mfWwCHkww0 pic.twitter.com/tGqXvaWTel— #ActuallyAutistic 💉Re-Belle-nator🧪 (@BelleRinger1) October 31, 2022
Holy fuck we lost. @hbomax save @stargirl_cw https://t.co/foBXA1dO5F— Dino (@EthanielSerrano) October 31, 2022
RIP stargirl pic.twitter.com/uCAC5oRnIS— vqu 🎃 (@vqutea) October 31, 2022
Lotta talk about #Stargirl’s cancellation today. Before people start inventing reasons for its cancellation like “no one likes the JSA as angsty teens”, let me point something out: Smallville worked, X-Men Evo worked, Iron Man Armored Adventures worked. [Cont]— Adam Hoffman (@FolkTaleGeek) October 31, 2022
Stargirl was surprisingly good hate to see it end. Wouldn’t be surprised if Superman and Lois was next. I think the only DC show that isnt going to get canceled is Harley Quinn.— Derek (@GrandeHero) October 31, 2022
#stargirl @stargirl_cw @Brecbassinger https://t.co/cRqyafnGJy pic.twitter.com/j1Z5mbuM6b— Progamer🔥 (@Trevman891) October 31, 2022
😭😢😭😭😭😭😭😭 #Stargirl pic.twitter.com/R4XZgbPWe6— Daby Jones (@dabyjonestv) October 31, 2022