DC Fans Upset Stargirl Has Been Cancelled by The CW

DC fans are voicing their displeasure at The CW deciding to cancel Stargirl. The Brec Bassinger-led series is currently airing its third season, which will end up being its last on the network. The CW was recently acquired by Nexstar, the largest owner of local television stations in the U.S., and ahead of the move The CW canceled a number of its DC superhero shows. Supergirl appears to be the next victim of The CW/Nexstar deal, though the Stargirl creative team was reportedly given an early heads up that the series wouldn't be renewed past Season 3, and to write a fitting finale with that in mind.

Stargirl fans are mourning the loss of Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore, who is based on comic book creator Geoff Johns' own sister, who was killed in a plane crash back in 1996. As one can imagine, they aren't taking the news of Stargirl's cancellation well, though many of them obviously saw the early writing on the wall after The CW's previous moves. Deadline reports Stargirl will continue to air new episodes on Wednesdays through December 7th, when it will ultimately conclude.

Which DC Shows Has The CW Cancelled?

So far, the DC shows joining Stargirl to be canceled at The CW include DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Naomi, with The Flash ending with a 13-episode Season 9. These join the also-canceled Nancy Drew, In the Dark, Dynasty, The 4400, Charmed, and Roswell, New Mexico.

Superman & Lois remains the last remaining DC series on The CW. Gotham Knights got a pilot order at The CW earlier in the year, and features Bruce Wayne's rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.

Continue reading to see what fans are saying about The CW cancelling Stargirl.