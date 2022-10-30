DC's Stargirl: "Frenemies Chapter Nine The Monsters" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Frenemies Chapter Nine: The Monsters", the ninth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode, which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 2nd, sees Courtney set out to make amends with those around her, but as you can see in the preview that also means coming clean to Cameron about her own role as Stargirl… as well as the death of his father. And from the look of things, it's not something that goes especially well. A previously released preview shows a fight with Cameron's grandparents that seems to have the whole JSA involved and things sound like they could get very interesting all around.. You can check out the preview for yourself here as well as the synopsis and photos below.

CONFRONTING THE TRUTH — After a recent experience renews Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) puts his foot down after Mike (Trae Romano) shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.